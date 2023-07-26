a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) (the “Company”), a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The company will webcast a call with management that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time).





a.k.a. Brands’ webcast will be available via the company website at ir.aka-brands.com. Analysts and investors may also call in on (877) 858-5495 or (201) 689-8853. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the company’s website at ir.aka-brands.com or by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers, conference ID 13739113. The replay will be available until August 16, 2023.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience, creates authentic and inspiring social content and offers quality exclusive merchandise. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml and Petal & Pup.

