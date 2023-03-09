a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Full Year 2022 Net Sales Grew 9% to $612 Million Dollars

Company Announces Omnichannel Initiatives for 2023

Ended the Quarter with an Improved Inventory Position; Up 9% Year over Year, Down 8% Sequentially

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA), a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Results for the Fourth Quarter

Net sales decreased 18.3% to $149.1 million, compared to $182.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; a decrease of 13% in Constant Currency 1 .

decreased 18.3% to $149.1 million, compared to $182.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; a decrease of 13% in Constant Currency . Net loss was $(173.9) million or $(1.35) per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $0.0 million or $0.00 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, and (28.9%) of net sales. Included in this loss was a non-cash impairment charge of $173.8 million.

was $(173.9) million or $(1.35) per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $0.0 million or $0.00 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, and (28.9%) of net sales. Included in this loss was a non-cash impairment charge of $173.8 million. Net loss, as adjusted 2 was $(3.4) million, or $(0.03) per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income, as adjusted of $4.3 million or $0.03 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

was $(3.4) million, or $(0.03) per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income, as adjusted of $4.3 million or $0.03 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $6.1 million, or 4.1% of net sales, compared to $16.1 million, or 8.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Results for Fiscal 2022

Net sales increased 8.8% to $611.7 million, compared to $562.2 million in 2021 or decreased 0.3% pro forma 2 adjusting for the acquisition of Culture Kings.

increased 8.8% to $611.7 million, compared to $562.2 million in 2021 or decreased 0.3% pro forma adjusting for the acquisition of Culture Kings. Net loss was $(176.7) million or $(1.37) per share in 2022, compared to net loss attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. of $(6.0) million or $(0.06) per share in 2021, and (116.6%) of net sales.

was $(176.7) million or $(1.37) per share in 2022, compared to net loss attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. of $(6.0) million or $(0.06) per share in 2021, and (116.6%) of net sales. Net loss, as adjusted 2 was $(5.7) million, or $(0.04) per share in 2022, compared to net income, as adjusted 2 of $14.2 million or $0.15 per share in 2021.

was $(5.7) million, or $(0.04) per share in 2022, compared to net income, as adjusted of $14.2 million or $0.15 per share in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $31.9 million, or 5.2% of net sales, compared to $62.4 million, or 11.1% of net sales in 2021.

“I want to recognize our brands and teams for their unwavering dedication in 2022 in the face of external pressures and a dynamic environment,” said Jill Ramsey. “As we went through the quarter, we saw lower marketing effectiveness given the highly promotional environment, and we made the strategic decision to reduce our spend compared to last year in an effort to balance growth and profit. Additionally, as we aggressively tightened our inventory in the second half of the year, there were fewer new styles in our women’s brands during the peak holiday selling period. These decisions, combined with the macroeconomic pressures, impacted our performance in the quarter but enabled us to protect the integrity and durability of our brands and business model for the long term.”

“As we look ahead, we remain laser focused on strengthening the foundation of our brands and business. The omnichannel initiatives we announced today, including the opening of our first Princess Polly store in Southern California in the back half of the year and testing wholesale, set the stage for continued growth and profitability. We remain firmly committed to building great next-generation brands for the long-term, and I am confident that we have tremendous runway ahead of us,” concluded Ramsey.

The Company also announced today that Jill Ramsey, chief executive officer, will be taking time to work through unforeseen medical issues. Jill will remain as active in the business as her health allows and will remain on the Board. During this time, Ciaran Long, chief financial officer, will serve as acting chief executive officer on an interim basis.

Recent Business Highlights

Culture Kings store in Las Vegas has exceeded expectations in revenue and brand building activities since opening in November and pleased with the positive impact on U.S. online sales.

Princess Polly continues to refine their TikTok strategy, which is now a top performing channel in terms of ROI, and saw a nearly 40% increase in followers in fiscal 2022.

Petal & Pup continues to improve their marketing efficiency with the introduction of five new channels in the back half of the year, including CTV and TikTok.

mnml is now a top ten performing brand on Culture Kings’ website and in the Las Vegas store.

Subsequent to quarter end the company sold Rebdolls back to its founder in an effort to focus on brands with greater scale that can fully benefit from the a.k.a. business model.

Omnichannel Initiatives

As a.k.a. Brands builds durable, next-generation brands for the long term, the Company will be testing wholesale and brick and mortar initiatives in 2023. As part of these initiatives, the Company announced:

Princess Polly has signed a wholesale agreement with PacSun to carry up to 50 styles online and in 15 stores beginning this month, with a broader rollout to follow.

Princess Polly will pilot a store in California in the back half of the year.

Petal & Pup is testing wholesale and omnichannel initiatives and recently launched on Target Marketplace.

The Company is in active discussions with other wholesale partners within the U.S. and internationally for all of the brands in its portfolio.

Fourth Quarter Financial Details

Net sales decreased 18.3% to $149.1 million, compared to $182.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by a 14% decrease in the number of orders processed and 8% decrease in the average order value during the quarter. The decrease in the number of orders and average order value were primarily driven by lower marketing spend and a lower mix of full priced items sold.

decreased 18.3% to $149.1 million, compared to $182.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by a 14% decrease in the number of orders processed and 8% decrease in the average order value during the quarter. The decrease in the number of orders and average order value were primarily driven by lower marketing spend and a lower mix of full priced items sold. Gross margin was 52.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus 54.6% in the same period last year. The 180 basis point decline in gross margin rate was largely the result of a lower mix of full priced items sold partially offset by a $3.7 million non-cash purchase accounting charge in the prior year associated with the Culture Kings and mnml acquisitions.

was 52.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus 54.6% in the same period last year. The 180 basis point decline in gross margin rate was largely the result of a lower mix of full priced items sold partially offset by a $3.7 million non-cash purchase accounting charge in the prior year associated with the Culture Kings and mnml acquisitions. Selling expenses were $39.0 million, compared to $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling expenses were 26.2% of net sales, compared to 24.9% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to fixed cost deleverage partially offset by improvements on outbound shipping and labor productivity.

were $39.0 million, compared to $45.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling expenses were 26.2% of net sales, compared to 24.9% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to fixed cost deleverage partially offset by improvements on outbound shipping and labor productivity. Marketing expenses were $15.4 million, compared to $21.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Marketing expenses were 10.3% of net sales, compared to 11.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. The lower marketing expense as a percentage of sales was due to a strategic decision to pull back on marketing spend given the marketing investment inefficiency in a highly promotional environment.

were $15.4 million, compared to $21.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Marketing expenses were 10.3% of net sales, compared to 11.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. The lower marketing expense as a percentage of sales was due to a strategic decision to pull back on marketing spend given the marketing investment inefficiency in a highly promotional environment. General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $26.1 million, compared to $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. G&A expenses were 17.5% of net sales, compared to 14.9% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in G&A expenses as a percent of net sales was primarily due to lower sales in the fourth quarter of 2022.

were $26.1 million, compared to $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. G&A expenses were 17.5% of net sales, compared to 14.9% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in G&A expenses as a percent of net sales was primarily due to lower sales in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $6.1 million, or 4.1% of net sales, compared to $16.1 million, or 8.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full year 2022 financial details are included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $46.3 million compared to $38.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $46.3 million compared to $38.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $126.5 million, compared to $115.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Inventory decreased $10.4 million, or 8%, from the end of the third quarter of 2022.

at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $126.5 million, compared to $115.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Inventory decreased $10.4 million, or 8%, from the end of the third quarter of 2022. Debt at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $143.6 million, compared to $108.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company drew $25.0 million on its revolving credit facility in the first quarter of 2022 and drew $15.0 million on its revolving credit facility in October 2022.

at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $143.6 million, compared to $108.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company drew $25.0 million on its revolving credit facility in the first quarter of 2022 and drew $15.0 million on its revolving credit facility in October 2022. Cash flow from operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $(0.3) million, compared to $24.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Outlook

For the full year fiscal 2023, the Company expects:

Net sales between $570 million and $600 million

Adjusted EBITDA 3 between $35 million and $37 million

between $35 million and $37 million Weighted average diluted share count of 130 million

Capital expenditures of approximately $8 million to $10 million

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

Net sales between $113 million and $116 million

Adjusted EBITDA 3 between $1.5 million and $1.8 million

between $1.5 million and $1.8 million Weighted average diluted share count of 130 million

The above outlook is based on several assumptions, including but not limited to, foreign exchange rates remaining at the current levels and a continued promotional environment. See “Forward-Looking Statements” for additional information.

Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

In addition to results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), management utilizes certain non-GAAP performance measures such as net income (loss), as adjusted, net income (loss) per share, as adjusted, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and pro forma net sales for purposes of evaluating ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP operating measures, when reviewed collectively with our GAAP financial information, provide useful supplemental information to investors in assessing our operating performance. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience, creates authentic and inspiring social content and offers quality exclusive merchandise. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml and Petal & Pup.

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the effects of geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, currency fluctuations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges in the supply chain and any disruptions in European economies as a result of the conflict in Ukraine on our operations, customer demand and our supplier’s ability to meet our needs; risks related to doing business in China; our ability to anticipate rapidly-changing consumer preferences in the apparel, footwear and accessories industries; our ability to acquire new customers, retain existing customers or maintain average order value levels; the effectiveness of our marketing and our level of customer traffic; merchandise return rates; our ability to manage our inventory effectively; our success in identifying brands to acquire, integrate and manage on our platform; our ability to expand into new markets; the global nature of our business; interruptions in or increased costs of shipping and distribution, which could affect our ability to deliver our products to the market; our use of social media platforms and influencer sponsorship initiatives, which could adversely affect our reputation or subject us to fines or other penalties; fluctuating operating results; the inherent challenges in measuring certain of our key operating metrics, and the risk that real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; the potential for tax liabilities that may increase the costs to our consumers; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel, including key members of our leadership team; fluctuations in wage rates and the price, availability and quality of raw materials and finished goods, which could increase costs; foreign currency fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023. a.k.a. Brands does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(in thousands, except share and per share data)



(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 149,126 $ 182,423 $ 611,738 $ 562,191 Cost of sales 70,379 82,891 274,491 254,527 Gross profit 78,747 99,532 337,247 307,664 Operating expenses: Selling 39,002 45,486 166,070 144,345 Marketing 15,429 21,525 66,730 58,120 General and administrative 26,086 27,266 102,700 88,816 Goodwill impairment 173,786 — 173,786 — Total operating expenses 254,303 94,277 509,286 291,281 Income (loss) from operations (175,556 ) 5,255 (172,039 ) 16,383 Other expense, net: Interest expense (2,556 ) (1,164 ) (7,043 ) (9,485 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (10,924 ) Other expense 503 (591 ) (1,532 ) (1,213 ) Total other expense, net (2,053 ) (1,755 ) (8,575 ) (21,622 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (177,609 ) 3,500 (180,614 ) (5,239 ) Benefit from (provision for) income tax 3,713 (3,477 ) 3,917 (852 ) Net income (loss) (173,896 ) 23 (176,697 ) (6,091 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — 123 Net income (loss) attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. $ (173,896 ) $ 23 $ (176,697 ) $ (5,968 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (1.35 ) $ 0.00 $ (1.37 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (1.35 ) $ 0.00 $ (1.37 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 128,873,269 128,334,709 128,716,710 93,231,377 Diluted 128,873,269 128,334,709 128,716,710 93,231,377

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)



(unaudited)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,319 $ 38,832 Restricted cash 2,054 2,186 Accounts receivable 3,231 2,663 Inventory, net 126,533 115,783 Prepaid income taxes 6,089 4,059 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,378 20,809 Total current assets 197,604 184,332 Property and equipment, net 28,958 14,657 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,317 26,415 Intangible assets, net 76,105 98,287 Goodwill 167,731 363,305 Deferred tax assets 1,070 — Other assets 853 850 Total assets $ 509,638 $ 687,846 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,903 $ 25,088 Accrued liabilities 39,806 53,375 Sales returns reserve 3,968 6,887 Deferred revenue 11,421 11,344 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,643 5,721 Current portion of long-term debt 5,600 5,600 Total current liabilities 88,341 108,015 Long-term debt 138,049 103,182 Operating lease liabilities 34,404 21,370 Other long-term liabilities 1,483 1,333 Deferred income taxes 284 2,920 Total liabilities 262,561 236,820 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 129 129 Additional paid-in capital 460,660 453,807 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,185 ) (11,080 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (168,527 ) 8,170 Total stockholders’ equity 247,077 451,026 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 509,638 $ 687,846

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands)



(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (176,697 ) $ (6,091 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 6,156 2,694 Amortization expense 14,192 14,016 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment 707 15,908 Amortization of debt issuance costs 647 596 Non-cash interest expense — 11 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 10,924 Lease incentives 1,722 361 Non-cash operating lease expense 9,779 6,246 Equity-based compensation 6,730 8,043 Deferred income taxes, net (4,064 ) (11,951 ) Goodwill impairment 173,786 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (602 ) (858 ) Inventory (16,257 ) (32,131 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,134 (11,543 ) Accounts payable (1,888 ) 6,038 Income taxes payable (2,442 ) (9,329 ) Accrued liabilities (7,419 ) 26,678 Returns reserve (2,678 ) 3,091 Deferred revenue 267 7,197 Lease liabilities (8,392 ) (5,932 ) Net cash provided by operating activities (319 ) 23,968 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,321 ) (249,302 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — (20,198 ) Purchases of intangible assets (247 ) (841 ) Purchases of property and equipment (19,746 ) (7,734 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,314 ) (278,075 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance costs — 96,863 Payments of costs related to initial public offering (1,142 ) — Proceeds from line of credit, net of issuance costs 40,000 34,150 Repayment of line of credit — (42,204 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs (121 ) 254,134 Repayment of debt (5,600 ) (155,762 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (104 ) — Proceeds from issuances under equity-based compensation plans 227 — Proceeds from issuance of units — 82,669 Net cash provided by financing activities 33,260 269,850 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (272 ) (1,824 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,355 13,919 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 41,018 27,099 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,373 $ 41,018 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,319 $ 38,832 Restricted cash 2,054 2,186 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 48,373 $ 41,018

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.



KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL METRICS



(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross margin 53 % 55 % 55 % 55 % Net income (loss) (in thousands) $ (173,896 ) $ 23 $ (176,697 ) $ (6,091 ) Net income (loss) margin (117 )% — % (29 )% (1 )% Adjusted EBITDA2 (in thousands) $ 6,093 $ 16,129 $ 31,872 $ 62,431 Adjusted EBITDA2 margin 4 % 9 % 5 % 11 %

Key Operational Metrics and Regional Sales Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (metrics in millions, except AOV; sales in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Key Operational Metrics Active customers4 3.8 3.7 3.8 3.7 Active customers across a.k.a. Brands4,5 3.8 3.7 3.8 3.7 Average order value $ 77 $ 84 $ 82 $ 86 Average order value across a.k.a. Brands5 $ 77 $ 84 $ 82 $ 87 Number of orders 1.9 2.2 7.4 6.5 Number of orders across a.k.a. Brands5 1.9 2.2 7.4 7.0 Sales by Region (actual) U.S. $ 70,860 $ 79,558 $ 312,977 $ 270,028 Australia 60,552 76,400 226,929 218,563 Rest of world 17,714 26,465 71,832 73,600 Total $ 149,126 $ 182,423 $ 611,738 $ 562,191 Year-over-year growth (18.3 )% 8.8 % Year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis1 (13.0 )% 13.3 %

Active Customers

We view the number of active customers as a key indicator of our growth, the value proposition and consumer awareness of our brand, and their desire to purchase our products. In any particular period, we determine our number of active customers by counting the total number of unique customer accounts who have made at least one purchase in the preceding 12-month period, measured from the last date of such period.

Average Order Value

We define average order value (“AOV”) as net sales in a given period divided by the total orders placed in that period. AOV may fluctuate as we expand into new categories or geographies or as our assortment changes.

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(in thousands, except per share data)



(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key performance measures that management uses to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

We also believe this information will be useful for investors to facilitate comparisons of our operating performance and better identify trends in our business. We expect Adjusted EBITDA margin to increase over the long-term as we continue to scale our business and achieve greater leverage in our operating expenses.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: interest and other expense; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; equity-based compensation expense; costs to establish or relocate distribution centers; transaction costs; costs related to severance from headcount reductions; goodwill and intangible asset impairment; sales tax penalties; and one-time or non-recurring items, and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net income (loss).

