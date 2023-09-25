a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Announces Board’s Approval of Reverse Stock Split Ratio and Effectiveness Date

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) (the “Company”), a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands, today announced that it will effect a one-for-12 reverse stock split (“reverse split”) of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“common stock”), that will become effective on September 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). On October 2, 2023, the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on the NYSE under the existing symbol “AKA.”





The reverse split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the NYSE. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split will be 00152K200.

On August 24, 2023, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved, and on August 25, 2023, Summit Partners L.P., and its affiliates (collectively, “Summit”), the beneficial holder of a majority of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, executed a written consent approving the adoption of a certificate of amendment (the “Amendment”) to the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation to effect the reverse split at a ratio to be determined by the Board, in its sole discretion, ranging from one-for-five to one-for-50. On September 25, 2023, the Board approved the reverse split at a ratio of one-for-12.

The reverse split will affect all issued and outstanding shares of common stock. All outstanding options, restricted stock awards, warrants and other securities entitling their holders to purchase or otherwise receive shares of common stock will be adjusted as a result of the reverse split, as required by the terms of each security. Following the reverse split, the par value of the common stock will remain unchanged at $0.001 per share. The reverse split will not change the authorized number of shares of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split, and stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive a cash payment equal to such fraction multiplied by the average of the closing sales prices of the common stock (as adjusted to give effect to the reverse split) on the NYSE for the five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the effective date. The reverse split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s equity (other than as a result of the payment of cash in lieu of fractional shares).

The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 128 million to approximately 11 million.

About a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience, creates authentic and inspiring social content and offers quality exclusive merchandise. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml and Petal & Pup.

For additional information, please visit: https://aka-brands.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our financial and operational results for the second quarter and long-term expectations, as well as our brands’ omnichannel expansion initiatives.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the effects of economic downturns and unstable market conditions; our ability to regain compliance with the NYSE minimum share price requirement within the applicable cure period; our ability in the future to comply with the NYSE listing standards and maintain the listing of our common stock on the NYSE; risks related to doing business in China; our ability to anticipate rapidly-changing consumer preferences in the apparel, footwear and accessories industries; our ability to acquire new customers, retain existing customers or maintain average order value levels; the effectiveness of our marketing and our level of customer traffic; merchandise return rates; our ability to manage our inventory effectively; our success in identifying brands to acquire, integrate and manage on our platform; our ability to expand into new markets; the global nature of our business; interruptions in or increased costs of shipping and distribution, which could affect our ability to deliver our products to the market; our use of social media platforms and influencer sponsorship initiatives, which could adversely affect our reputation or subject us to fines or other penalties; fluctuating operating results; the inherent challenges in measuring certain of our key operating metrics, and the risk that real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; the potential for tax liabilities that may increase the costs to our consumers; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel, including key members of our leadership team; fluctuations in wage rates and the price, availability and quality of raw materials and finished goods, which could increase costs; foreign currency fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other periodic reports that the Company may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). a.k.a. Brands does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contact

investors@aka-brands.com