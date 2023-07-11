9Rooftops Retains Pennsylvania Lottery as Agency of Record Relationship Celebrates 20 Years

The integrated marketing agency wins long-time account after a competitive review process

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–9Rooftops, an integrated marketing agency known for breakthrough creative that gets results, announced today the continuation of its agency-of-record relationship with the Pennsylvania (PA) Lottery after a competitive review. The two organizations have worked together in various forms for the last two decades. The new contract calls for 9Rooftops to elevate the Pennsylvania Lottery statewide with a focus on creating fully integrated marketing campaigns that highlight the Lottery’s key mission of proceeds going back into the communities to support older Pennsylvanians.





“We’ve been honored and grateful for our role in helping the Pennsylvania Lottery succeed and grow,” Kevin Meany, CEO, 9Rooftops, said. “Each year we strive to be an indispensable partner, continuously and fearlessly fulfilling the Lottery’s objectives. We are proud of the value we’ve delivered through our integrated services, innovative thinking and data-driven research.”

“9Rooftops was selected after a competitive procurement, including a careful evaluation of responsive proposals. We believe 9Rooftops is uniquely qualified to help our Lottery evolve in a complex marketing environment so that the PA Lottery can continue generating vital funds our seniors rely on each day,” Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “These funds help seniors with property tax and rent rebates, transportation, meals and prescription assistance, among many other critical programs and services.”

Some of the highlights of the relationship include:

Creating and activating the Lottery Love Brand Campaign in 2022 to commemorate the Lottery’s 50th anniversary. The campaign celebrates self-expression and encourages an emotional connection from Pennsylvanians inviting them to “express their love for the lottery.”

, the CGI character, which quickly became a beloved brand asset and a prominent feature for Scratch-Off games. Developing the Lottery’s social media platforms to extend engagement via Facebook and Instagram.

to extend engagement via Facebook and Instagram. Promoting the launch of the PA Lottery Online gaming platform, which helped modernize the Lottery and generate new funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

Key goals of upcoming campaigns are to help the Lottery reach the next generation of players and continue to generate funding for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians across the state.

9Rooftops Senior Vice President and Group Account Director Stephen Smith commented, “As a consultant, creator, producer, trailblazer and friend of the Pennsylvania Lottery for over 20 years, we’ve been privileged to grow with our partners through every challenge and celebration along the way. We have a clear, detailed and expert perspective on the current and emerging landscape and are thrilled to continue helping the Pennsylvania Lottery achieve its goals. Moreover, as we have done, we will continue to provide ongoing and detailed insights that help the Pennsylvania Lottery grow in an environment of unprecedented competition.”

About 9Rooftops

9Rooftops is a bold, integrated marketing agency known for breakthrough creative that gets results. The agency uses data-fueled strategies to help brands rise above the competition, delivering culturally relevant, high-performance creative solutions that generate energy, action and revenue — with the kind of speed the market demands. For more information, visit 9Rooftops.com, or follow 9Rooftops on LinkedIn, Instagram @9Rooftops, Facebook or Twitter @9Rooftops.

About Pennsylvania (PA) Lottery

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $33.8 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance and local services including senior centers and meals.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules and chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win. Install our Official App, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery. Use the hashtag #PAlottery to share your messages with us.

