9-Year-old Singer/songwriter Releases Debut Album and Singles on Global Streaming Platforms

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aaria Ghosh Chakrabarti, the 9-year-old singer/songwriter from Moorestown, NJ and Montreal, QC, announced the launch of her debut album, Feel the Light.

Feel the Light consists of 9 tracks – 4 original compositions with words and music by Aaria, and 4 covers of classic hits arranged by Aaria, spanning a musical spectrum ranging from pop and alternative rock to jazz and symphonic pop, as well as an instrumental piece. Lyrics are in French as well as English given Aaria’s fluency in both languages.

Aaria began training in music at the age of 3 and composing her own music at the age of 5, and has performed live with her supporting Band Wildlife since the age of 7, headlining concerts in the US and India in 2021 and 2022. Several of the original songs and arrangements appearing on Feel the Light have been performed live at these international concerts while undergoing studio recording and production for the album release. Prior to these concerts, Aaria was profiled by the Montreal Academy of Music at the age of 5 for her live performances of Beethoven and Broadway classics.

Feel the Light was recorded at AGC Studios, Aaria’s personal studio. The album was produced by AGC Studios and is currently available for download or streaming on Bandcamp (https://bandwildlife-ft-aaria.bandcamp.com/album/feel-the-light), alongside live videos of international concert performances by Aaria and Band Wildlife. Singles are available on a variety of streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, and others under Aaria and Band Wildlife. Feel the Light was produced in collaboration with Prof. Andrea Young (Concordia University). The name Band Wildlife was chosen because much of Aaria’s original music centers around the theme of nature and its multifaceted role in our lives.

To commemorate the album launch, Band Wildlife is hosting an online listening party on Dec 16th, 5:00 pm at the following link: Feel the Light Listening Party

Fans can follow Aaria’s studio releases at https://bandwildlife-ft-aaria.bandcamp.com/album/feel-the-light.

About AGC Studios and Aaria World

Aaria has a passion for sharing knowledge through teaching, both in music and other areas including science and chess, with a special emphasis on how knowledge empowers creativity. She hosts the Aaria World social media channels ( https://www.youtube.com/@AariaWorld; http://www.facebook.com/draariaworld ; http://www.instagram.com/draariaworld; http://www.tiktok.com/@draariaworld ) through AGC Studios, where she delivers short or long form lectures on such subjects at a level accessible by children in her peer group, but also useful for adults interested in expanding their knowledge in these areas. These educational videos demonstrate how basic knowledge accessible to even young children through the appropriate teaching tools can be used to create new works such as the Feel the Light album, through knowledge of music theory, to enhance strategic thinking through games like chess, or to contribute to global discourse on how problems of broad societal interest, including those pertaining to nature and the environment, can be solved through science. In the field of music, in addition to the compositions on Feel the Light, Aaria is currently composing her own original classical sonatina to be released in 2024. In the field of chess, in September 2023, Aaria won the United States Chess Federation (USCF)-rated Tri-State Chess Championship in NYC in her division, that placed her within the top 100 9-year old female chess players in the United States. Children can follow Aaria’s lectures on music, science and chess under the respectively named playlists at the above social media channels.

