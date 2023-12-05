8×8 Recognized as a Leader for the Twelfth Year in a Row

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service1. This is the twelfth consecutive year 8×8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.





“It is an honor to be recognized by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant Leader for the twelfth consecutive year. We believe this is another acknowledgement for our innovation-led strategy to evolve 8×8 into a complete AI-powered communications and customer engagement platform with a thriving ecosystem,” said Samuel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 8×8, Inc. “Through our commitment to innovation and quality of service, we are seeing success with increasing adoption of multiple products in our portfolio as well as higher customer satisfaction. By delivering the most complete and extensible customer engagement and communications platform, we believe enterprises can significantly enhance employee productivity and customer experience.”

8×8 Work, which includes enterprise cloud voice, video meetings, and team chat capabilities, in a single desktop, mobile, or web experience, offers industry-leading global coverage in 59 countries. 8×8 Work is a core component of 8×8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8×8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

8×8 XCaaS also extends to Microsoft Teams through a portfolio of native integration options that includes Direct Routing as a Service, and an embedded app solution that enables PSTN without requiring Teams Phone licenses per user or additional software. 8×8 was the first UCaaS provider to also have a Contact Center solution that is certified for Teams by Microsoft.

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, 8×8 has been recognized for nine consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service2.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheth, November 28, 2023. This Magic Quadrant report name has changed from 2015 onwards- 2015-2023: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 2014: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America With Additional Regional Presence, 2012-2013: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America.

[2] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Pri Rathnayake, Pankil Sheth, August 7, 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, Experience Communications as a Service™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

