Fourth quarter service revenue increased 2% percent year-over-year to $177 million

Fiscal Year 2023 service revenue increased 18% percent year-over-year to $710 million

Positive operating cash flow of $14 million for fourth quarter and $49 million for fiscal year 2023

8×8 Voice for Microsoft Teams licenses increased by nearly 100% from end of March 2022

Introduced new AI-based contact center features and tailored user experiences

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results:

Total revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $184.5 million, including Fuze revenue of $26.9 million.

Service revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $176.6 million, including Fuze revenue of $26.7 million.

GAAP operating profit was $3.5 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $40.5 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $24.8 million, or 13.5% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating profit of $4.2 million, or 2.3% of revenue, in fourth quarter fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results:

Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $743.9 million, including Fuze revenue of $111.3 million.

Service revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $710.0 million, including Fuze revenue of $110.3 million.

GAAP operating loss was $66.3 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $154.1 million in fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $62.4 million, or 8.4% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating profit of $10.6 million, or 1.7% of revenue, in fiscal 2022.

“Fiscal 2023 was a year of milestones for 8×8 as we continued to invest in innovation while increasing our profitability and cash flow,” said Samuel Wilson, 8×8 Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved record service and total revenue, completed the integration of Fuze operations, extended the global coverage of our communications platform, and introduced platform wide integration of generative AI from OpenAI.”

“Our financial performance improved through the year as we achieved greater efficiency across our operations. Signaling our confidence in our future, since August 2022 we have voluntarily prepaid a total of $58 million aggregate principal amount, including a pre-payment earlier this week of $25 million on our term loan. Our intention is to continue to use excess cash generated by our operations to return value to our shareholders by reducing our debt and funding investment in innovations that will drive future growth. With a solid financial foundation, high customer retention, and a value proposition that resonates with mid-size enterprises around the world, I believe we are well positioned as our industry evolves,” Wilson added.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Metrics and Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Metrics

Annual Recurring Subscriptions and Usage (ARR): Total ARR grew to $703 million, an increase of 2% from the end of the same period last year. Enterprise ARR increased to $405 million, an increase of 3% from the end of 2022, and accounted for 58% of total ARR.

GAAP gross margin on total revenue was 70.1%, compared to 62.2% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin on total revenue was 72.5%, compared to 66.7% in the same period last year.

GAAP service revenue gross margin was 73.4%, compared to 68.8% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP service revenue gross margin was 75.3%, compared to 72.2% in the same period last year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $13.6 million for the fourth quarter, and included approximately $10.9 million in interest payments. This compares to cash $16.5 million of cash provided by operating activities and $1.3 million in interest payments in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. For the 2023 fiscal year, cash provided by operating activities was $48.8 million, including interest payments of $22.2 million, compared to $34.7 million in cash provided by operating activities and $2.2 million in interest payments in fiscal 2022.

Excluding restricted cash, cash, and investments totaled $137.6 million on March 31, 2023, compared to $138.7 million on March 31, 2022.

The company repurchased and retired $5.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2024 Convertible Senior Notes in the fourth quarter. Since the Exchange Transaction in August 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of $32.9 million of the $96.2 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Convertible Senior Notes that remained outstanding as of August 2022. A total of $63.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Convertible Senior Notes was outstanding at the end of fiscal 2023.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to non-GAAP measures is included in the supplemental reconciliation at the end of this release.

Recent Business Highlights:

Product Innovation Highlights

Infused deeper AI/ML, natural language understanding models and enhanced performance and administrative capabilities across the 8×8 XCaaS™ integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform:

Launched 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for 8×8 Contact Center, a powerful, user-friendly conversational AI solution that enables businesses to create simple to complex self-service experiences across all channels.

Integrated OpenAI Whisper across the 8×8 XCaaS platform to deliver industry leading, highly accurate transcription, translation, and summarization services.

Announced 8×8 Supervisor Workspace for 8×8 Contact Center, a purpose-built experience that provides a performance-centric management space for contact center leaders.

Enhanced the 8×8 Agent Workspace Dashboard for 8×8 Contact Center to provide a single view of both agents and queues, along with the ability to see coworker availability and service demand levels with a single click.

Delivered deeper integrations for 8×8 Contact Center with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service module and Salesforce Sales Engagement to further improve agent productivity and customer experience.

Launched 8×8 Mobile Admin to help boost operational efficiency and confidence in 8×8 services by surfacing key metrics, configurations, and parameters using the 8×8 Work for Mobile app.

Added Audit History to the 8×8 Admin Console allowing system administrators to now access historical configuration details of their Unified Communications estate for complete audit visibility, including what changes were made, when, and by whom.

Industry Recognition

Named as a Strong Performer in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer for Contact Center as a Service” Report.

Recognized by Computing’s DevOps Excellence Awards 2023 as a winner for Best Automation Project.

Named by DANA Indonesia, one of Indonesia’s largest digital wallet providers with over 115 million users, as the Best Performing Vendor 2022.

Corporate Highlights

Repurchased $5 million of aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Convertible Notes in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, reducing total aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2024 Notes to approximately $63 million.

In early May, the company voluntarily repaid $25 million of principal on the Term Loan due in 2027, reducing total principal outstanding to $225 million. The lender waived any early pre-payment penalties. Based on current interest rates, the decrease in principal is expected to reduce interest expense by more than $700,000 per quarter.

First Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook:

Management provides expected ranges for total revenue, service revenue and non-GAAP operating margin based on its evaluation of the current business environment. The Company emphasizes that these expectations are subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Ending June 30, 2023

Service revenue in the range of $178.5 million to $180.5 million.

Total revenue in the range of $186 million to $188 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 12.5% to 13%.

Fiscal Year 2024 Ending March 31, 2024

Service revenue in the range of $725 million to $732 million.

Total revenue in the range of $755 million to $763 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 12% to 13%, compared to the prior implied range of 11.5% to 12.5%.

The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking estimates of non-GAAP operating margin to the corresponding GAAP measures of GAAP operating margin due to the significant variability of, and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections with regards to, the various expenses it excludes. For example, future hiring and employee turnover may not be reasonably predictable, stock-based compensation expense depends on variables that are largely not within the control of nor predictable by management, such as the market price of 8×8 common stock, and may also be significantly impacted by events like acquisitions, the timing and nature of which are difficult to predict with accuracy. The actual amounts of these excluded items could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP operating margin. Accordingly, management believes that reconciliations of this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measure are not available without unreasonable effort. All projections are on a non-GAAP basis. See the Explanation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation below for the definition of non-GAAP operating margin.

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “strategy,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to: changing industry trends; the size of our market opportunity; the potential success and impact of our investments in AI; our strategic framework; our ability to increase profitability and cash flow to deleverage our balance sheet and fund investment in innovation; whether our UC and CC traffic will increase; our future revenue and growth; whether we can sustain an increasing pace of innovation; the success of our go to market engine; our ability to improve G&A synergies; our ability to enhance shareholder value; and our financial outlook, revenue growth, and profitability, including whether we will achieve sustainable growth and profitability.

You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: a reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenues and our business; customer adoption and demand for our products may be lower than we anticipate; the impact of economic downturns on us and our customers, including from the COVID-19 pandemic; ongoing volatility and conflict in the political environment, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; risks related to our new secured term loan and outstanding convertible senior notes due in 2024 and 2028; inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; competitive dynamics of the cloud communication and collaboration markets, including voice, contact center, video, messaging, and communication application programming interfaces (“APIs”), in which we compete may change in ways we are not anticipating; impact of supply chain disruptions; third parties may assert ownership rights in our IP, which may limit or prevent our continued use of the core technologies behind our solutions; our customer churn rate may be higher than we anticipate; our investments in marketing, channel and value-added resellers (VARs), new products, and our acquisition of Fuze, Inc. may not result in revenue growth; and we may not achieve our target service revenue growth, or the revenue, operating margin or other amounts we forecast in our guidance, for a particular quarter or for the full fiscal year. Our increased emphasis on profitability and cash flow generation may not be successful. The reduction in our total costs as a percentage of revenue may negatively impact our revenue and our business in ways we don’t anticipate and may not achieve the desired outcome.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other reports that 8×8, Inc. files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and 8×8, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Explanation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company has provided, in this release, financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the business, and to make operating decisions. Management believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operational performance. Management also believes that some of 8×8’s investors use these Non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool in evaluating 8×8’s ongoing “core operating performance” in the ordinary, ongoing, and customary course of the Company’s operations. Core operating performance excludes items that are non-cash, not expected to recur, or not reflective of ongoing financial results. Management also believes that looking at the Company’s core operating performance provides consistency in period-to-period comparisons and trends.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. Management recognizes that these Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that management must exercise judgment in determining which types of items to exclude from the Non-GAAP financial information. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the table titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. Detailed explanations of the adjustments from comparable GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue, Costs of Service Revenue and Costs of Other Revenue

Non-GAAP Costs of Revenue includes: (i) Non-GAAP Cost of Service Revenue, which is Cost of Service Revenue excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, certain legal and regulatory costs, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs; and (ii) Non-GAAP Cost of Other Revenue, which is Cost of Other Revenue excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, certain legal and regulatory costs, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs.

Non-GAAP Service Revenue Gross Margin, Other Revenue Gross Margin, and Total Revenue Gross Margin

Non-GAAP Service Revenue Gross Profit and Margin as a percentage of Service Revenue and Non-GAAP Other Revenue Gross Profit and Margin as a percentage of Other Revenue are computed as Service Revenue less Non-GAAP Cost of Service Revenue divided by Service Revenue and Other Revenue less Non-GAAP Cost of Other Revenue divided by Other Revenue, respectively. Non-GAAP Total Revenue Gross Profit and Margin as a percentage of Total Revenue is computed as Total Revenue less Non-GAAP Cost of Service Revenue and Non-GAAP Cost of Other Revenue divided by Total Revenue. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit from understanding these adjustments and from an alternative view of the Company’s Cost of Service Revenue and Cost of Other Revenue, as well as the Company’s Service, Other and Total Revenue Gross Margin performance compared to prior periods and trends.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses includes Non-GAAP Research and Development expenses, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses, and Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses, each of which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs. Management believes that these exclusions provide investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s ongoing operational expenses.

Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Non-GAAP Operating Profit excludes: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, certain legal and regulatory costs, and certain severance, transition and contract termination costs from Operating Profit (Loss). Non-GAAP Operating Margin is Non-GAAP Operating Profit divided by Revenue. Management believes that these exclusions provide investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

Non-GAAP Other Income (expense), net

Non-GAAP Other Income (expense), net excludes: amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, gain or loss on remeasurement of warrants, and sub-lease income from Other Income (expense), net. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit from this supplemental information to facilitate comparison of the Company’s other income (expense), performance to prior results and trends.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP Net Income excludes: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, certain legal and regulatory costs, certain severance, transition and contract termination costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, gain or loss on remeasurement of warrants, and sub-lease income. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit from understanding these adjustments and an alternative view of our net income performance as compared to prior periods and trends.

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Basic and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Diluted

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Basic is Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted-average basic shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share – Diluted is Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. Diluted shares outstanding include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of net loss per share attributable to common stockholders on a GAAP basis because the effect would have been anti-dilutive. They are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when 8×8 has net profit on a non-GAAP basis as their inclusion provides a better indication of 8×8’s underlying business performance. Management believes the Company’s investors benefit by understanding our Non-GAAP net income performance as reflected in a per share calculation as ways of measuring performance by ownership in the company. Management believes these adjustments offer investors a useful view of the Company’s diluted net income per share as compared to prior periods and trends.

Management evaluates and makes decisions about its business operations based on Non-GAAP financial information by excluding items management does not consider to be “core costs” or “core proceeds.” Management believes some of its investors also evaluate our “core operating performance” as a means of evaluating our performance in the ordinary, ongoing, and customary course of our operations. Management excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets, which primarily represents a non-cash expense of technology and/or customer relationships already developed, to provide a supplemental way for investors to compare the Company’s operations pre-acquisition to those post-acquisition and to those of our competitors that have pursued internal growth strategies. Stock-based compensation expense has been excluded because it is a non-cash expense and relies on valuations based on future conditions and events, such as the market price of 8×8 common stock, that are difficult to predict and/or largely not within the control of management. The related employer payroll taxes for stock-based compensation are excluded since they are incurred only due to the associated stock-based compensation expense.

