CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced investor events for the first fiscal quarter.

Needham 18th Annual Technology and Media Conference



Virtual



Presentation: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT/7:15 AM PDT

JP Morgan 51st Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference



Boston, MA



Presentation: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT/12:10 PM PDT

B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference



Beverly Hills, CA



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 (no webcast available)

Craig Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference



Minneapolis, MN



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (1x1s only)

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conferences



New York, NY



Presentation: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT/7:50 AM PDT

BofA 2023 Global Technology Conference



San Francisco, CA



Presentation: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm PM EDT/10:00 AM PDT

Presentations at the above conferences will be webcast, except where noted. Links to live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://8×8.gcs-web.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

Media:



PR@8×8.com

Investor Relations:



Investor.Relations@8×8.com