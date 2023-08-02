CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced that Dhwani Soni, Global VP of Product Management and Design, was named a Rising Star at the UC Awards 2023.





UC Today, a leading international news publication honoring excellence in Unified Communications and Collaboration, hosts the UC Awards. Judging is based on an organization’s ability to demonstrate innovations, improved experience, and execution.

Since joining 8×8 in 2019, Soni has been widely recognized for her contributions to product design and user experiences. Her expertise has resulted in tailored experiences leveraging capabilities across an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, including 8×8 Frontdesk, 8×8 Agent Workspace, and 8×8 Supervisor Workspace.

“This accolade honors a trailblazer who in the past two years has risen above and beyond showcasing outstanding promise that sets them apart,” said Rob Scott, Founder at UC Today. “This isn’t just about recognition. It’s about celebrating this spirit of relentless determination and exceptional talent.”

“It’s a great honor and privilege to win this award,” said Soni. “But it’s also a recognition of the incredible people and teams at 8×8, as well as our invaluable customers who use our products and provide feedback to help us continually innovate and improve.”

“Traditionally, software design was focused on adding more features and capabilities. As a result, the user experience was sometimes an afterthought and happened later in the process,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc. “Dhwani’s focus on user-centric, design-led innovation has led to truly significant breakthroughs and experiential improvements for our customers. She and her team have transformed 8×8 into a recognized leader and innovator in user experience in our market. No one is more deserving of this award than Dhwani, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate her inevitable future recognitions and achievements.”

The panel of UC Awards 2023 judges included industry experts such as B2B TechFluencer, Evan Kirstel, President and Principal Analyst at COMMfusion, Blair Pleasant, Founder/Principal Analyst at ZK Research, Zeus Kerravala, Practice Leader, Enterprise IT: Digital Workplace at OMDIA, Tim Banting, Founder at Swartz Consulting LLC, Melissa Swartz, Director of Research Services at Cavell Group, Dom Black, Principal of J Arnold & Associates, Jon Arnold, and co-founder and Principal Analyst of EnableUC, Kevin Kieller.

8×8 Frontdesk, 8×8 Agent Workspace, and 8×8 Supervisor Workspace are part of the 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8×8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS built on one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8®, 8×8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

Contacts

Media:



PR@8×8.com

Investor Relations:



Investor.Relations@8×8.com