8×8 Contact Center Customers Can Now Add Voice Self-Service Capabilities Via Open Beta Program

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced the availability of voice conversational AI in 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant. The addition of voice expands 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant’s powerful, user-friendly conversational AI self-service capabilities that enable businesses to create simple to complex experiences across digital and voice channels.





“Whether a contact center has thousands of agents or less than 100, organizations are recognizing that conversational AI is a real and cost-effective choice to improve self-service and productivity in contact centers to better support customers,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. “Starting with digital self-service in March, 8×8 is now making their voice conversational AI capabilities available to its customers as a fully integrated part of their contact center solution to provide full orchestration of customer journeys across voice and digital channels.”

Key features of voice self-service for 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant include:

Streamline Workflows : From automated voice self-service experiences to live agent assistance, interaction workflows are seamless and minimize the need for manual data collection.

: From automated voice self-service experiences to live agent assistance, interaction workflows are seamless and minimize the need for manual data collection. Complete Customer Context: Eliminate blind transfers as the voicebot interaction context is delivered to the agent upon connection, empowering them to deliver more personalized, frictionless experiences.

Eliminate blind transfers as the voicebot interaction context is delivered to the agent upon connection, empowering them to deliver more personalized, frictionless experiences. Build and Deploy Rapidly : Using graphical scripting tools, a single bot can be quickly built and deployed across any channel such as voice, WhatsApp, SMS, and web chat, among others.

: Using graphical scripting tools, a single bot can be quickly built and deployed across any channel such as voice, WhatsApp, SMS, and web chat, among others. Rich Conversation Insights: Built-in, comprehensive analytics deliver insights and intuitive monitoring and reporting for advanced customer journey visibility.

Built-in, comprehensive analytics deliver insights and intuitive monitoring and reporting for advanced customer journey visibility. Turnkey Integration Options: Marketplace and turnkey integrations with CRMs allow for endless customization for a highly personalized customer experience within a voicebot interaction.

“For the airline industry, providing a seamless and quality customer experience is incredibly important. Our contact center needs intelligent AI-driven tools to help us handle a high volume of customer interactions while providing excellent service in a fast and timely manner,” said Thomas Rocharz, Director of Contact Centers and Reservations at Cape Air. “8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant will first allow us to apply AI-enabled voice self-service to quickly resolve customer inquiries, with the ability to easily add new channels and agent-facing AI assistance as our company grows.”

“There is an incredible amount of opportunity around AI-enabled technologies and the ways in which those technologies allow organizations to engage with and support customers. Since the launch of 8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, the feedback we’ve received has been astounding,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc. “Our customers have been thrilled by the ability to easily reduce resolution times for simple inquiries as well as being able to handle a significant portion of customer interactions without requiring an agent. Additionally, the delivery of fast and easy deployments is noteworthy in how quickly our customers are able to see the value. As voice remains an increasingly relevant and preferred channel of communication, we are continuing the momentum we’ve already seen with the introduction of a conversational AI voice self-service option and look forward to allowing 8×8 customers to design more channels, deploy additional use cases, and exceed their organization’s customer experience targets.”

8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant is an add-on to 8×8 Contact Center delivered through the 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities. 8×8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

8×8 Intelligent Customer Assistant On-Demand Webinar

View the “Not Your Average Chatbot: Self-Service Reimagined” on-demand webinar with Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics, and Patrick Russell, Director of Product Management at 8×8 to learn how conversational AI and other advancements are changing the future of self-service. Visit the webinar page for more information.

