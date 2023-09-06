6sense to Host the Fifth Annual Breakthrough 2023, Bringing Together a Robust Community of Sales and Marketing Leaders

Doubling in size, the industry-leading event champions total alignment between sales and marketing

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense®, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, will host its annual customer event, Breakthrough 2023, at the Omni PGA Resort in Frisco, Texas, October 16 – 19, 2023, bringing sales and marketing leaders together to connect, learn and grow. The flagship event will showcase the business impact made possible when B2B organizations leverage AI to generate high-quality pipeline, maximize conversions and reduce the waste and guesswork go-to-market teams face in their pursuit of revenue.





The fifth annual Breakthrough event will feature:

Expanded programming that brings the entire revenue team together. This year includes full content tracks for Sales and Business Development Representative (SDR/BDR) leaders to ensure alignment.

Actionable presentations from global brands including NVIDIA, Conga, Red Hat, and Twilio, and more detailed strategies every attendee can learn from to achieve success.

Exclusive executive track experiences for Chief Marketing Officers and Chief Revenue Officers, including sessions from Matt Dixon, Keynote Speaker and Author of The Challenger Sale and The Jolt Effect; and Mohit Daswani, CFO at Thoughtspot.

Inspiring perspectives from 6sense Chief Executive Officer, Jason Zintak, and Chief Market Officer, Latané Conant, to help revenue leaders meet customers’ rising demands, conquer overload and burnout, and thrive in this new Age of Intelligence.

A look into the future with 6sense co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Viral Bajaria, who reveals how sales, marketing and RevOps teams will fully leverage the power of AI, better intelligence and smarter workflows to reach new heights.

6sense Solutions Lounge, where attendees have time and space to meet with product leaders and subject-matter experts.

On-site sponsors offering opportunities for greater revenue-growth impact with the 6sense partner ecosystem.

Community building, memorable experiences, and fun with 1,200 marketing and sales professionals over the course of three days.

“Revenue leaders are no longer content being told to simply ‘do more.’ We want to be more — more fulfilled, more impactful, more effective, both during and outside of work hours,” said Latané Conant, Chief Market Officer of 6sense. “That’s the theme of Breakthrough 2023, and we’re excited to provide the resources, inspiration and community that make that sort of growth possible.”

Breakthrough continues to be the premier industry event for sales and marketing teams to glean inspiration and new ideas to make a real impact within their organization. Every Breakthrough presentation, session and experience is designed to provide leaders and practitioners with actionable solutions to kickstart innovation and better solve their day-to-day pipeline and revenue creation challenges.

Continuing with annual traditions, the event will spotlight the winners of the 2023 Breakthrough Awards, which highlight the outstanding customer achievements across eight categories. Finalists were announced in late August, and winners will be honored in a special presentation at Breakthrough. Winners are selected based on organizational impact, platform knowledge, and creative use of 6sense Revenue AI™ for measurable outcomes.

Breakthrough will take place at the Omni PGA Resort, which features 13 unique dining experiences, four pools, and two 18-hole championship courses. Attendees are invited to participate in signature 6sense activations. To register, visit https://6sense.com/breakthrough/

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI™ is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

Contacts

Heather Gianfelice



6sense Public Relations



heather.gianfelice@6sense.com