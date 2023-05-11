6sense Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

6sense named among best workplaces in the Business Products & Services Industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Over the past year, 6sense grew its employee count by 30% globally while establishing a strong presence in key markets to meet market demand and priorities. The significant growth for 6sense is a result of the company’s strategic focus on new product introductions, market expansion, and ecosystem growth.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“The tremendous efforts of our people around the world is what makes this award so special,” said Terese Lam, Chief People Officer of 6sense. “In times of change, often company culture can take a backseat. Not the case with 6sense, our culture is what makes us stronger. We’ve seen incredible growth over the past couple of years attributed to the amazing contributions of our people, who have continued to foster a culture of growth as one team that is diverse, energized, and inclusive. This is something we are very proud of.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI™ is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage, and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate, and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contacts

Gina Rau



Global Head of PR and Communications, 6sense



Gina.Rau@6sense.com