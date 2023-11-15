6sense Launches LinkedIn Campaign Management Integration

Launch cost-effective, hyper-targeted LinkedIn ABM campaigns with AI-powered predictive intent and comprehensive account data through native 6sense integration

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, has announced the launch of 6sense Campaigns for LinkedIn, a new campaign management integration with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. This native integration provides a comprehensive and powerful advertising solution, allowing 6sense customers to launch cost-effective, hyper-targeted LinkedIn account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns directly within the 6sense Revenue AI™ platform.





This omnichannel solution simplifies the management of highly targeted programmatic video and social campaigns for digital advertisers, all within a single platform. 6sense sets itself apart from other ABM vendors with its unique capability to target key accounts based on their buying stage on LinkedIn, achieved by combining AI-powered account and buyer intelligence with LinkedIn’s extensive targeting and advertising capabilities. The 6sense Revenue AI platform allows customers to precisely and effectively target key accounts across multiple channels thereby enhancing the efficiency of their digital ABM programs. Customers who have utilized 6sense segments in lead generation campaigns on LinkedIn have resulted in a remarkable 33% increase in leads per campaign, along with a significant 13% reduction in cost per lead based on 6sense data.

“Deepening our long relationship with LinkedIn with innovative solutions that help 6sense customers more efficiently and effectively target buyers reflects our commitment to expanding customer value through our robust partner ecosystem,” said Danny Khatib, 6sense SVP of Product Management, Advertising. “By uniting buyer and account insights with LinkedIn’s expansive reach, we can enable our customers to build successful advertising campaigns with unparalleled precision and efficiency all within the 6sense Revenue AI platform.”

Maximize Digital Ad Spend

Marketers now have a more flexible option to leverage 6sense’s dynamic audiences on LinkedIn. Leveraging unlimited signals such as buying stage keyword intent, and comprehensive account behavior, marketers can create highly targeted single-image or video campaigns using either CPM or CPC Bidding Strategies. This integration not only makes running campaigns across multiple channels more manageable from one platform allowing easier management and performance reporting, but also provides marketers with better insights into ROI and optimization across channels so they can maximize the impact of their digital ad spend. Additional features include the ability to:

Connect with decision-makers that are most important to your business on the leading B2B social network with 6sense dynamic segments.

Maximize your LinkedIn spending on critical accounts with the help of 6sense data.

Only target audiences relevant to you with the help of the 6signal graph, a patented technology to match anonymous web traffic and third-party intent signals to specific B2B accounts.

By combining 6sense account insights with LinkedIn audience data, customers are able to accurately target the right personas at the right companies to influence buying committees leading to more successful outcomes and higher ROI from campaigns.

Ensure that ads are served to right-fit buyers at the most opportune time in the buying journey with predictive data.

Employ 6sense to analyze campaign performance with account-level metrics and influenced pipeline reporting.

“Being able to target our ICP with the help of 6sense intent data and dynamic audiences has transformed our advertising strategy,” says Sara Sims, global marketing director at Syncron. “We save valuable resources now that we have the ability to manage our display and our U.S. LinkedIn campaigns in one system.”

Additionally, marketers can continue to leverage 6sense’s robust data to target their LinkedIn campaigns through off-platform audience syncs. This allows marketers who are more well-versed in LinkedIn Campaign Manager to leverage advanced targeting and ad format options in the platform.

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

