6sense Has Fifth Consecutive Year of Sustained Growth Including Industry-Leading Revenue and Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, announced the fifth consecutive year of top-line performance leading into 2023. The company closed their fiscal year with impressive results including overall revenue growth of 70% over last fiscal year, and new customer acquisition and net revenue retention rates that demonstrate the transformative value realized by its customers using 6sense Revenue AI™.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve built upon our growth in meaningful ways and continue to provide our customers with tangible value that impacts their bottom line,” said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “Using our own platform is essential to our success and puts us in a unique position where 6sense Revenue AI is a competitive advantage – both in our own category and where our customers compete. Looking across our customer base we see revenue generation is 120% more effective when using 6sense, their deal size doubles, and win rate increases 4X.”

The significant growth for 6sense in FY23 is a result of the company’s strategic focus on new product introductions, market expansion, and ecosystem growth. 6sense has seen remarkable customer success with the launch of Conversational Email in October 2022, which utilizes Generative AI and GPT technology to meet market demands. Significant customer outcomes demonstrated the ability to enhance team efficiency – accomplishing the equivalent of 400 to 500 hours of manual work in a day, sending marketing and sales emails, and fielding responses.

“The results of the past year’s performance is a major achievement that demonstrates how the team’s hard work has paid off,” said Brian Ascher, Partner at Venrock. “As 6sense continues executing against commitments and the product roadmap, we expect to see this upward trend maintain its momentum. This is what the larger investor community loves to see and we are proud of the 6sense team delivering these results.”

Product Integrations and Enhancements Multiply Customer Value

Product innovation remains a key differentiator for 6sense with a proven track record of delivering against an aggressive customer-driven roadmap. FY23 was no exception with notable new products, enhancements, and integrations were pivotal in the company’s successes earned throughout FY23, including:

6sense Revenue AI™ is the market-leading platform that applies the power of AI to help revenue teams generate high quality pipeline, increase conversion rates, and reduce go-to-market waste. Customers have reported 2x increase in average contract value, 4x increase in win rates, and up to 40% reduction in time to close deals.

Released in October 2022, 6sense Conversational Email leans on powerful AI models including GTP-3 combined with pre-intent and intent data to deliver relevant and hyper-personalized emails to qualify and convert leads at scale. Customers reported results that include 50 percent reduced deal-cycle time, 1.5 increase in average deal size, and $900K of new pipeline activity in four weeks.

One year after its acquisition of Slintel, 6sense announced significant data enhancements in its Sales Intelligence capabilities putting the company on par with other providers that have been embedded in the space for decades. 6sense offers billions of data points of market-leading account and contact data along with best-in-class curated data, enhancing a customer’s own first-party data sources and tech stacks to deliver powerful B2B go-to-market strategies, insights, and orchestrations.

Less than a year after acquisition, Fortella technology was integrated into the broader 6sense platform and launched as 6sense Pipeline Intelligence, allowing marketing leadership to confidently plan, track, forecast, and take action on their pipeline targets using AI – addressing a long-standing need and gap in the market.

The addition and integration of AdTech industry veterans from Granite Media in June, 2022, brought decades of experience in performance marketing that has already benefited customers’ ability to more efficiently and effectively target buyers using 6sense Advertising across multiple platforms for their B2B omnichannel campaigns with enhancements such as Contextual Advertising.

“Our commitment to deliver unparalleled value to our customers has driven us to execute an aggressive timeline for all of these acquisition integrations into 6sense, and design innovative solutions for multiple members of the revenue team,” said Amar Doshi, SVP of Product at 6sense. “With 6sense capabilities around data, AI, and automation, we were able to facilitate an increase of new pipeline across the customer base of more than 78% in the past year alone, activating more than 30 billion predictive insights for our customers.”

Market Expansion and Ecosystem Growth

By the end of 2022, 6sense grew its employee count by 30% globally while establishing a strong presence in key markets with employee growth in EMEA and APAC to meet market demand and priorities. Our London presence has multiplied significantly over the past year with 45 full-time employees. APAC now has over 400 full-time employees, primarily in India, with a growing presence in Singapore since the acquisition of Saleswhale.

Globally, the organization welcomed the addition of new marquee customer logos from diverse industries beyond big tech including cybersecurity, healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications.

6sense doubled-down on its commitment to build a thriving partner ecosystem adding nine new technology partner integrations including HubSpot, Microsoft and five new OEM partner integrations like Integrate. Additionally, 6sense rolled out the industry’s first and only full Sales Intelligence integrations into Microsoft Dynamics and HubSpot, giving sales teams seamless access to prescriptive sales dashboards and powerful buyer insights.

6sense Effect Is Recognized

6sense continues to define the market through recognized innovation. The organization earned 40 industry and workplace awards in FY23 including:

Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms for the second consecutive year

Ranked as the 130th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Named to the Forbes AI 50 list for second year in a row

Ranked No. 550 on Inc. 5000 list

Fortune and Great Places to Work®, ranked 18th Best Workplaces for Women™

Ranked No. 61 on Forbes 2022 Cloud 100

About 6sense

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything, do anything, with 6sense.

