6sense Continues to Lead the Way in B2B Marketing and Sales with Seventh Consecutive G2 Leader Recognition

6sense Revenue AI™ for Marketing and 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales earned 74 badges

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue, announced recognition on the G2 Summer 2023 Grid® Reports with 74 total badges and 34 Leader badges. Notably, 6sense Revenue AI™ was named a Leader for the seventh successive reporting period across 10 G2 categories.





6sense is renowned for its commitment to offering industry-leading technology that meets the needs of its customers and the market. 2023 is already shaping up to be a watershed year for innovation with launches and enhancements from the last 12 months that include 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales, 6sense® Conversational Email (and now with AI Writer) and Pipeline Intelligence. 6sense customers have experienced firsthand how artificial intelligence has transformed from a novel concept to a must-have for efficient business growth, generating more revenue with less effort, doubling deal size and win-rate, and accelerating deal velocity by 91%.

“Our consistent presence as a leader on the G2 grids each quarter reflects our commitment to helping our customers achieve their revenue goals in the most efficient and effective way with world-class technology and support,” said Sanjay Kini, Chief Customer Officer of 6sense. “We take great pride in working with customers to align their sales and marketing plans with our exceptional customer success team so they can achieve their objectives as quickly and successfully as possible.”

The G2 Summer 2023 Grid Reports are based on overall customer satisfaction, presence in a product category, and written customer reviews. Recent review highlights include:

“ 6sense has been an amazing tool for my marketing team! The insights have been so helpful, uncovering new leads and active contacts for our sales team to work. The support team is beyond fabulous.”

“Best customer service EVER!…Excellent product, easy to use, and fabulous support at every part of the customer’s journey! Love the 6sense staff!”

“Positive experience with using 6sense as SDR…With its advanced capabilities, the platform empowers me to uncover valuable insights about account intent, allowing me to focus my efforts on the most promising opportunities.”

6sense Revenue AI™ for Marketing was listed as a Leader in eight overall G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report categories and a High Performer in one category:

Account-Based Analytics

Account-Based Advertising

Account-Based Orchestration Platforms

Account Data Management

Buyer Intent Data Providers

Lead Scoring

Marketing Account Intelligence

Sales Intelligence

AI Sales Assistant

6sense Revenue AI for Sales was listed as a Leader in two overall G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report categories and a High Performer in one category:

Buyer Intent Data Providers

Sales Intelligence

Lead Scoring

6sense is on a mission to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create revenue by predicting customers most likely to buy and recommending the best course of action to engage anonymous buying teams. 6sense Revenue AI™ is the only sales and marketing platform to unlock the ability to create, manage and convert high-quality pipeline to revenue. Customers report 2X increases in average contract value, 4X increases in win rate and a 20-40% reduction in time to close deals. Know everything. Do anythingⓇ, with 6sense.

