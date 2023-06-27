4media group Appoints Rich Kellner as Global CFO

Global integrated comms and marketing firm 4media group adds finance leader to executive leadership team

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrated communications agency 4media group announces the hire of Rich Kellner as their new Global CFO. Kellner will also join the executive leadership team, positioning the company for its long-term growth strategy. Kellner brings over 25 years of experience stemming from Synaptic Digital (formerly Medialink) and most recently from Charlex, a leading animation and video production company, as well as a vast knowledge behind the inner workings of growing businesses in the media, broadcast and advertising realms.









4media group is a privately-owned business with US headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, and offices in several U.S. cities including New York and Chicago. The company also has a global footprint with 4media UK, headquartered in London and led by Duncan Purves, who became UK chief executive after the acquisition of Stature PR late last year.

“We pride ourselves on the pursuit of excellence for our clients and within our own team and believe that Rich’s expertise will add to our company’s focus on talent density. Rich brings a refreshing perspective and energy to our company culture, and we are incredibly lucky to have him join our team,” said Kevin West, chief operating officer. “We look forward to what the future holds with Rich at the helm of our finance and accounting team.”

The company has had their highest performing year to date, including an inaugural placement in the Inc. 5000 list, being awarded the PRSA Bronze Anvil Award in Influencer Marketing and the successful acquisition and integration of UK-based Stature PR. After just seven years in the U.S. marketplace, 4media group has grown ten times bigger and has seen more than 104% growth in revenue over the last three years. The company saw a 26% personnel growth in the U.S. last year alone.

In the past month, 4media group also announced the launch of its new partner+ experience, a comprehensive and streamlined approach for brands, nonprofits and agencies to benefit from access to seasoned experts across intelligence, content, communications and digital services. This offering ensures our partners are receiving tailored support packaged together with data-driven, strategic approach to custom campaigns that connect with your audiences and deliver measurable results. To learn more about partnering with 4media group and the benefits of the partner+ experience, visit 4media-group.com/partnerplus.

Kellner will join a newly formed global executive leadership team led by industry veteran and newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Kevin West. The team also consists of Ed Cyster, Founder and Global CEO, Michael Clark, Chief Communications Officer, Laura Pair, Chief Business Officer, Chris Poidomani, Chief Revenue Officer, Melissa Elsner, Chief Technology Officer, and Duncan Purves, UK CEO.

About 4media group

As an integrated communications agency, 4media group has been storytelling on behalf of the world’s most notable brands and organizations since 2008. Using insights to inform our approach, we create the best achievable outcomes for our clients through marketing strategies, social media, influencer programs, broadcast media tours, video production, news distribution, public service announcements and public relations. We’re a global company with headquarters in London, UK and Bentonville, Arkansas, with satellite offices spanning from Los Angeles to New York City. We work as one company, one culture for our clients every day. Visit us online at 4media-group.com.

