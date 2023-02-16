4imprint® Winter 2023 Issue of amplify® Magazine: Partnerships for Brand Awareness

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4imprint–To help raise funds for a Costa Rican animal sanctuary, zoological park Barn Hill Preserve hosted an unforgettable animal encounter. Barn Hill Preserve partnered with local food and beverage companies to provide tasty treats for the event. Branded pint glasses made memorable donor thank-you gifts. Profiled as a Swag Master in this issue of amplify® magazine, Barn Hill Preserve’s story shows the power of building partnerships as part of a marketing strategy.

“It’s amazing how much more we can achieve by working together,” said Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO, 4imprint. “In this issue, we see proof that when it comes to partnerships, two–or more–is really better than one.”

This issue of amplify, the quarterly digital magazine published by promotional products retailer 4imprint, also includes stories from customers using promotional products to build stronger relationships:

Meet two companies that host fun community events with plenty of promotional swag.

See how branded notebook giveaways impressed donors at an appreciation event.

Learn how branded totes helped increase registrations and financial support for a charity half marathon and 5K.

Meet two organizations that use promotional products as a part of their referral marketing strategy.

Find how one nonprofit uses push-pop fidget toys to help adults with developmental disabilities reduce their anxiety.

In addition to customer stories, this issue’s Product Highlight introduces readers to promotional trucker hats that will “cap-tivate” with on-trend patches, braids and patterns.

Read the winter 2023 issue of amplify magazine at info.4imprint.com.

