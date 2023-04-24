4imprint® Spring 2023 Issue of amplify® Magazine: Community-building Brands

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4imprint–To help raise funds for a much-needed mobile library, loyal followers of the Eugenia H. Young Memorial Library rallied its community of book lovers. The Friends of the Library, through social media, events and popular book sales, helped achieve the goal of putting a new bookmobile into service.

The organization’s story, profiled in amplify® magazine, the quarterly digital publication from promotional products retailer 4imprint, shows what’s possible when organizations build communities.

“As humans, our fundamental desire for connection is strong,” said Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO of 4imprint. “Our customers have shown us again and again that when they nurture connections, inspiring things unfold.”

The spring 2023 issue of amplify® also includes stories from customers using promotional products to build brand awareness:

Meet two organizations that are building communities to grow a loyal customer base.

See how to simplify volunteer paperwork with branded technology giveaways.

Learn how a heavy-equipment rental company used branded keychains to reduce replacement key costs.

Discover two organizations advocating for better employee mental health with promotional products.

Find out how one nonprofit uses imprinted coffee mugs to celebrate job skills training program graduates.

This issue also introduces readers to a brand known for spreading positivity and optimism.

Read the amplify® magazine spring 2023 issue at info.4imprint.com.

