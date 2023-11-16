4imprint® Honored with Vets Ready Employer Award for Third Consecutive Year

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4imprint–Promotional products retailer 4imprint, Inc., has earned an award for the Vets Ready Employer Initiative for the third year in a row. Gov. Tony Evers recently honored the company and 16 other top veteran-friendly employers in Wisconsin for going above and beyond in efforts to hire and support veterans and their families.





“We’re honored to have veterans choose to join and remain part of our team,” said Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO, 4imprint. “We strive to continue to create an environment where they feel welcome, appreciated and valued.”

Among the ways 4imprint has shown appreciation for veterans’ service:

The company hosts an annual open house for organizations that assist veterans in gaining employment, attends local job fairs geared toward employing veterans, networks with veterans’ organizations and features veteran associates’ stories on the 4imprint website.

4imprint offers paid time off for Veterans Day for members of the armed services and their spouses, flies the Armed Forces flag at the company’s distribution center, and annually recognizes associates who are veterans for their service.

As an employer, 4imprint provides a Military Leave and Pay Differential Program for members of the military for scheduled training, drills or a call to active duty. This program supports members of the military in their service and provides salary continuity for up to 10 days annually.

“Veterans bring invaluable and tremendous assets to the workplace, and I commend these Vets Ready employers for their work to hire and support veterans,” said Gov. Tony Evers when he recently announced the award winners, who were honored in ceremonies in Milwaukee and Oshkosh. “This distinction will help elevate the work of these employers and give them the competitive edge in recruiting and retaining veterans.”

Every year, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and its Office of Veteran Employment Services (OVES) recognize businesses with either a gold or silver certification in one of three categories: small, medium, and large. 4imprint received a silver certification for large employers. Award program partners include the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA), Wisconsin Department of Disabled American Veterans, and the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

About 4imprint

4imprint is part of 4imprint Group, Plc, a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange. 4imprint provides promotional products to millions of customers throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland, offering corporate gifts, personalized gifts, custom T-shirts, promotional pens, travel mugs, tote bags, water bottles, adhesive notes, custom calendars, embroidered polos and much more. For additional information, visit www.4imprint.com.

Contacts

Ben Thompson, 4imprint



920-236-7272, ext. 8226