49ers and Cadence Team Up on Multi-Year Technology Partnership Focused on Sustainability

As An Official Technology Partner of the 49ers, Cadence will consult with the NFL franchise and Levi’s® Stadium on strategies to optimize energy performance and operations

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The San Francisco 49ers and Cadence Design Systems, Inc., (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a multi-year partnership, revolving around technology, sustainability and giving back to the Bay Area community. As two brands that prioritize innovation, Cadence and the 49ers will collaborate on future projects at Levi’s Stadium aimed at empowering the venue’s sustainable operations. As part of the deal and Cadence’s first American sports partnership, the company becomes An Official Technology Partner of the San Francisco 49ers.





Through the collaboration, the 49ers will consult with Cadence to identify stadium energy efficiencies, enabling the 49ers to continue their long-standing commitment to green business practices. Cadence will provide technology expertise based on its Future Facilities software technology. Future Facilities software supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling system innovation, and more information can be found at www.cadence.com/go/ffpr.

Additionally, providing for the community is a cornerstone of the Cadence-49ers relationship. Locally, Cadence will support and volunteer with the 49ers Foundation’s 49ers EDU program presented by Chevron, which leverages the game of football and Levi’s Stadium as platforms to expose Bay Area youth to STEAM education concepts.

Cadence’s partnership with the 49ers comes with several marketing assets, including gameday in-stadium brand name visibility and naming rights to the 49ers official mobile app. The 49ers App Powered by Cadence allows fans to access team news, content, and tickets for 49ers games and all Levi’s Stadium events such as concerts and soccer matches. Cadence will also hold an annual Levi’s Stadium suite for 49ers games.

“As a fellow Bay Area brand that is committed to sustainability and STEAM education, Cadence is a perfect fit and great addition to our corporate partnership team,” said Kevin Hilton, 49ers VP, Corporate Partnerships. “As we approach 10 years at Levi’s Stadium, we look forward to collaborating with a like-minded, innovative partner for years to come and welcome Cadence to the 49ers family.”

“The 49ers and Cadence are very well-aligned in that we’re both making it a priority to do what’s best for the planet and make a positive impact on the community,” said KT Moore, Cadence VP, Corporate Marketing. “By collaborating with the 49ers to establish an energy efficiency strategy and implement our Future Facilities software, we’re on a path to enabling the football franchise to leverage our game-changing technology and expertise to improve its carbon footprint in the immediate geography and surrounding communities.”

About The San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has seven conference championships and 20 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco 75 years ago. Please visit 49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

