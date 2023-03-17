41% Say Only “Some” Progress Has Been Made In Advancing Women In Media and Entertainment Senior Management Over Past Three Years

Multichannel News 2023 Wonder Women Honors Achievements Of Those Leading The Way

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–41% of respondents to a survey among those in the Media and Entertainment industry said that only “some” progress has been made over the past three years in advancement of women in senior management positions, with 23% saying “not very much” progress has been made and 31% saying there has been “quite a lot” of progress.

The survey, conducted among Multichannel News subscribers, was released in conjunction with the 2023 Wonder Women awards, honoring the achievements of leaders in Media and Entertainment.

The survey additionally found that:

49% said that steps companies in the industry have taken to ensure advancement of women have been “ok, but more needs to be done,” with 20% saying they have been insufficient and 27% saying they have been excellent

65% believe only marginal progress will be made over the next three years in ensuring greater representation of women in senior management, with 33% expecting significant progress

44% say the biggest obstacle to further advancement is that companies are not sufficiently dedicated to making advancement happening, with 20% saying there are not adequate training programs for women and 20% saying there have not been sufficient efforts to recruit women into these positions

35% of respondents would like to see greater efforts at recruitment, while 25% would like to see implementation of advancement programs in companies and 27% feel there is a need for more effective management training programs for women

The 2023 Multichannel News Wonder Women awards, now in its 25th year, celebrates female leadership and empowerment. This year’s event will be held March 23rd with a gala luncheon at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City and honorees will be highlighted in a special edition of Multichannel News.

Multichannel News is owned by Future US, Inc, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment, and education technology markets.

This year’s honorees are:

Samira Bakhtiar



Director, Global Media & Entertainment Sales



Amazon Web Services

Karen Barroeta



EVP, Production & Development



Telemundo Global Studios

Marnie Black



Executive Vice President, Public Relations



AMC Networks

Amy Campbell



Chief Marketing Officer



Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios

Pola Changnon



General Manager



Turner Classic Movies

Sonia Coleman



Senior Vice President, Human Resources



Disney General Entertainment Content and ESPN

Kathleen Finch



Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group



Warner Bros. Discovery

Annie Howell



Chief Communications Officer



Hallmark Media

Kate O’Brian



Executive Vice President, Scripps News Division



The E.W. Scripps Company

Rori Peters



SVP Content Distribution & Marketing



TV One

Sharon Peters



Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer



Charter Communications, Inc.

Melody Smalls



EVP, Global Human Resources



Allen Media Group

Michelle Strong



Senior Vice President, Distribution



A+E Networks

Suzanne Sullivan



Executive Vice President, Ad Sales, FOX Entertainment



Fox Corporation

Monica Williams



SVP, Digital Products & Operations



NBCUniversal

For more information, please visit https://www.mcnwonderwomen.com/nyc.

On Twitter – @MCNWonderWomen

On LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/mcnwonderwomen/?viewAsMember=true

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/mcnwonderwomen/

About Multichannel News

For over 30 years, Multichannel News has reached cable television and telecommunications professionals with news on programming, advertising, marketing, finance, technology, broadband, and government activities for the worldwide multichannel industries.

Learn more about Multichannel News.

About Future plc

Future plc is an international multimedia company established in the United Kingdom in 1985. The company has over 220 brands that span magazines, newsletters, websites, and events in fields such as video games, technology, films, music, photography, home, and knowledge.

Learn more about Future plc.

Contacts

Bill Daddi



bill@daddibrand.com