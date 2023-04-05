26FIVE Global Lab Appoints Ritesh Rao as CEO of its India Lab

MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising—26FIVE Global Lab [“26FIVE”], the US-based brand growth management consulting firm and its global creative and technology labs, announces the appointment of Ritesh Rao as CEO of 26FIVE India Lab.





Ritesh brings 18+ years of agency experience with leadership roles at Creativeland Asia, Isobar/Dentsu Group, and Lowe Lintas. He has been at the forefront of digital engagement for global MNCs spanning Unilever, Woodland, Nabard, and J&J Kellogs, most recently driving market growth for brands including Pizza Hut, Netflix, Jio Saavn, AMNS, Capital Foods, India Today Group, Mercedes-Benz India, United Colors of Benetton, MTS India, and JetPrivilege.

“Ritesh brings deep expertise across media, a powerful ethos, and an impeccable track record in managing integrated strategies, award-winning creatives, and complex client structures for brands seeking to achieve exceptional growth,” says Sophie Ann Terrisse, Executive Chairman, 26FIVE Global Lab.

“26FIVE is behind the transformation of some of the largest brands in India,” said Ritesh Rao, CEO, 26FIVE India Lab. “I have admired 26FIVE’s philosophy and methodology for building brands for faster-paced growth to achieve the highest returns for clients globally. I am excited to work with this energetic, insightful, and experienced team, and look forward to further amplifying its impact in this region.”

Established in Mumbai in 2009, 26FIVE India Lab, formerly STC Associates, is the India-based creative and technology lab, part of the 26FIVE Global Lab network. Recent work includes the branding of Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, crafting its identity, livery, and tagline “It’s Your Sky.”

Over the past 14 years, 26FIVE has built extensive experience working with Indian companies to enhance their global reach and visibility, including a 20-year relationship with Tata Group companies, spanning Tata Communications, Titan, Zoya, and Tata Steel for Jamshedpur FC. The firm also worked with Airtel, HBO, Sony, and a base of BFSI clients such ICICI, UTI, Bajaj Finance, ITI, and Edelweiss Mutual Funds.

About 26FIVE Global Lab



Headquartered in New York City, 26FIVE Global Lab is a growth consulting firm powered by its network of creative and tech labs in India, Europe, and Asia. Independent and global, 26FIVE partners with VCs, start-ups, and F100s seeking reinvention, business acceleration, and transformation. Visit 26FIVE.com for more information.

