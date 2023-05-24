23 Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Win 36 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism and Exceptional Locally Produced News Programming

Two Stations Honored for “Overall Excellence”
Honors Achieved Include Four Awards in Each of the “Breaking News Coverage,” “Digital,” and “Investigative Reporting” Categories
Three Mission Broadcasting, Inc. Television Stations Partnered with Nexstar to Win Four Murrow Awards, Including the Award for “Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”
IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that 23 of its television stations have earned a total of 36 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
Seven Nexstar stations received multiple awards. WPRI-TV (CBS) in Providence, RI (DMA #51), earned five awards, WJZY-TV (FOX) in Charlotte, NC (DMA#21), earned four, and KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, TX (DMA# 35), earned three. WRIC-TV (ABC) in Richmond, VA (DMA #56), and WPRI-TV each won the award for “Overall Excellence” in their region. Other honors included recognition for “Overall Excellence,” “Excellence in Innovation,” “Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” “Excellence in Video,” “Excellence in Writing,” “Digital,” and “Podcast” categories.
In addition, three television stations owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., for whom Nexstar produces the news, received a total of four Murrow awards.
“Nexstar is committed to delivering the most compelling local and national news, sports and entertainment content in America across television, streaming and digital,” said Andy Alford, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Media Inc. “We are incredibly proud of the outstanding work our stations and our journalists do every day, and we are grateful to the RTDNA for honoring us with these prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow awards this year.”
Commenting on the awards, Susan Tully, SVP of Local Content Development at Nexstar Media Inc., said, “Nexstar’s journalists strive for perfection as they report on stories that matter most to our viewers. With their commitment to localism, and a passion for professional excellence, Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists are the best in the industry, and this recognition from the RTDNA is confirmation of their incredible work.”
Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar and Mission Broadcasting television stations:
REGION 2: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
News Documentary
EQ52: 33 Days That Changed Bakersfield
KGET in Bakersfield, CA
https://youtu.be/d50Bo-rPiYk
REGION 4: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
News Documentary
MMIP: Families Seeking Answers
KELOLAND Media Group in Sioux Falls, SD
https://youtu.be/Y48HtzREEDg
REGION 5: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Continuing Coverage
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp
KTVI in St. Louis, MO
https://youtu.be/X2KERBIqojI
REGION 6: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Digital
KXAN Investigates – kxan.com
KXAN in Austin, TX
https://www.kxan.com/stop-mass-shootings/
Excellence in Innovation
Medical Debt Lawsuits: A Catalyst Project
KXAN (in partnership with ClearHealthCosts) in Austin, TX
https://www.kxan.com/medical-debt/
Hard News
Tribal Baby
KFOR TV in Oklahoma City, OK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wGusPqjU0w
Investigative Reporting
Medical Debt Lawsuits: A Catalyst Project
KXAN (in partnership with ClearHealthCosts) in Austin, TX
https://vimeo.com/783449262
REGION 6: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
News Series
956 Vanished
KVEO in Brownsville-Harlingen-McAllen, TX
https://youtu.be/PcL91O2bO9Q
REGION 7: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
News Documentary
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders
WGN-TV in Chicago, IL
https://vimeo.com/778539574/93d764753d
REGION 7: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Newscast
WKBN 27 First News at 6
WKBN-TV in Youngstown, OH
https://youtu.be/Cz1mDOlZL4w
REGION 8: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
Deadly I-65 Police-Involved Shooting
WKRN in Nashville, TN
https://youtu.be/-pffxnbtcSM
Continuing Coverage
Lost Trust
WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSoR9XXjeFU
Excellence in Video
Last of the Lightkeepers
WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDtnxjL1wKA
Excellence in Writing
Maureen Wurtz Writing
WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2I8Jg2DD_cE&feature=youtu.be
Investigative Reporting
Hope Lost
WJZY Queen City News in Charlotte, NC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXAGebB_18c&feature=youtu.be
REGION 8: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Investigative Reporting
Evidence Tested Too Late
WREG-TV in Memphis, TN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L2HZ54C9Ag
REGION 9: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Excellence in Writing
Bill Wood says, ‘Write this Way, Please.’
WGNO-TV in New Orleans, LA
https://youtu.be/U743MbJ8kfs
Feature Reporting
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Cleanliness
WGNO-TV in New Orleans, LA
https://youtu.be/27NeyMJTBlM
REGION 9: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Digital
Taylor Parker Trial
KTAL in Shreveport, LA
https://trib.al/X7haDX6
REGION 10: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
News Series
Child Sex Trafficking, Connecticut’s Shocking Reality
WTNH in Hartford/New Haven, CT
https://youtu.be/N7NNnpttwh0
REGION 10: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
Denison Street Shots Fired Incident
WPRI in Providence, RI
https://youtu.be/_DSU1SIQjIE
Investigative Reporting
Trail of Debts
WPRI in Providence, RI
https://www.wpri.com/target-12/investigation-reveals-ri-lawmaker-on-powerful-committee-has-trail-of-hidden-debts/
News Series
School Scandal
WPRI in Providence, RI
https://youtu.be/W2i6XeutbH4
Newscast
Denison Street Shots Fired Incident
WPRI in Providence, RI
https://youtu.be/oc1ylE3tmt4
Overall Excellence
WPRI
WPRI in Providence, RI
https://youtu.be/EzNWEN6lGYk
REGION 11: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Sports Reporting
Hillary McFadden
WHTM in Harrisburg, PA
https://youtu.be/K-ACyKKLyWE
REGION 11: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
6 Dead I-81 Deadly Crash Caused by Snow Squalls
WBRE in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA
https://youtu.be/rsmD9prqipQ
Digital
Bills, Breakers and Barns – A Digital Endeavor
WROC-TV in Rochester, NY
https://www.rochesterfirst.com/award-submissions/2023-awards-mystery-box/
Excellence in Video
Niagara Daredevils at Oakwood
WIVB-TV in Buffalo, NY
https://vimeo.com/788347895
Newscast
Snowvember 2.0
WIVB/WNLO in Buffalo, NY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbjRq7EMs2Q
REGION 12: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Digital
8News: Digital First
WRIC in Richmond, VA
https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-news/review-released-of-snowstorm-that-stranded-drivers-on-virginia-i-95-spanning-2-day-period/
Overall Excellence
WRIC 8News
WRIC in Richmond, VA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6908kpZsns&ab_channel=KatieWells
AWARDS WON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MISSION BROADCASTING, INC. TELEVISION STATIONS
REGION 6: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The Oldest African American Church in Abilene Celebrates 137 Years of Service and Community
KTAB/KRBC in Abilene, TX
https://vimeo.com/796721569
REGION 7: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
The Whites Captured in Evansville
WEHT/WTVW Eyewitness News in Evansville, IN
https://youtu.be/ii7pbRap2iU
REGION 9: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Excellence in Writing
Caitrin Assaf: Courage, Compassion, and ‘Cash’
KARK 4/FOX 16 in Little Rock, AR
https://www.kark.com/good-news-matters/ua-little-rock-wrestling-coach-cpr-instructor-save-choking-girl/
Podcast
County Road 41
KARK 4/FOX 16 in Little Rock, AR
https://www.kark.com/podcasts-county-road-41/
About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.
Contacts
MEDIA:
Gary Weitman
EVP and Chief Communications Officer
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
(972) 373-8800 or gweitman@nexstar.tv
INVESTORS:
Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com