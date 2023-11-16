2023 QSR Index from Tagger Highlights Influencer Marketing Trends

New Data Provides Insights for QSR Brands to Build and Execute Effective Influencer Campaigns

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#influencermarketing—Tagger by Sprout Social, the global technology leader in making influencer marketing more intelligent, today releases its 2023 QSR Influencer Marketing Index. The report identifies best practices and trends for restaurant brands to refine and optimize their influencer marketing campaigns, including top-performing platforms, content types, and more.





Influencers are an important marketing avenue for quick-service restaurants (QSR) to drive brand awareness and loyalty within their target audience. Social media users are turning to influencers for restaurant recommendations, and brands can tap into these engaged followers through partnerships. As with other industries, there are trending best practices and insights that brands should know to be successful.

Leveraging Tagger’s social intelligence engine, Signals, the QSR Index identifies the following key takeaways for influencer marketing strategies:

Young Audiences Eating Up Content: Almost two-thirds of the audience for QSRs is under the age of 30; this is a large follower base to reach via strategic campaigns.

Almost two-thirds of the audience for QSRs is under the age of 30; this is a large follower base to reach via strategic campaigns. Get it on Video: Other industry reports show that short-form video content is a top performer for QSR brands. Restaurants should ensure Instagram Reels and/or TikTok Videos are included in their campaigns for better engagement.

Other industry reports show that short-form video content is a top performer for QSR brands. Restaurants should ensure Instagram Reels and/or TikTok Videos are included in their campaigns for better engagement. Start Small: Influencers with less than 100K followers are seeing the highest engagement rates in the QSR space. Brands should tap into their success.

“Successful social media strategies that include influencer marketing efforts can be a huge advantage for QSR brands as they look to compete in a busy space,” says Dave Dickman, Head of Global Sales and Services, Influencer Marketing at Tagger. “In the 2023 QSR Index, brands can see some of the specific considerations and strategies they need to consider for their current and upcoming influencer partnerships. The data will be useful as we look ahead to 2024 and QSRs set new goals and explore how they can grow.”

For Tagger’s full 2023 QSR Influencer Marketing Report, visit: https://www.taggermedia.com/research/global-industry-report-qsr-index-2023/.

About the Data

The data referenced in the 2023 QSR Influencer Marketing Report was collected via Tagger’s social intelligence engine, Signals. It looks at QSR-related posts from influencers globally across social platforms from January 1, 2023, through September 30, 2023.

About Tagger by Sprout Social

Tagger by Sprout Social is a global leader in revolutionizing how top brands and agencies harness data and analytics to drive creator and influencer marketing strategies. Trusted by global enterprises, Tagger is a disruptive SaaS solution that offers unparalleled expertise. Leveraging API partnerships with major social channels, Tagger connects millions of brand and influencer profiles to billions of social data points, offering the industry’s most robust social intelligence and actionable insights. Tagger’s platform provides powerful analytics, all-in-one capabilities, and strategic integrations for efficient campaign workflows. To learn more, visit www.taggermedia.com.

Contacts

Katie Huff



Trevelino/Keller



404.214.0722



[email protected]