2023 Private Company Boards of the Year From MLR Media

Eight private company boards have been honored with Private Company Boards of the Year awards for their business governance excellence by MLR Media. The awards will be presented at the 2023 Private Company Governance Summit®, which will take place May 17-19, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City, Washington, D.C.
Eight private companies were selected for the governance excellence demonstrated by their fiduciary or advisory boards. The awards, which will be presented at a dinner during the Private Company Governance Summit® on May 18, 2023, honor private company boards that best serve their stakeholders — owners, shareholders, employees and community — with best practices in their structure and performance.
The awards were created to recognize private companies that go above and beyond legal governance requirements and commit to the highest levels of governance, whether through fiduciary or advisory boards. The awards honor the performance of the board as a whole.
The eighth annual awards recognize fiduciary boards (those tasked with protecting shareholders, with the authority to vote on decisions that are binding for company management) as well as advisory boards (more informal boards that have no binding regulations, but often a significant strategic role). Fiduciary board awards were broken down by company revenues and ownership type.
The Private Company Governance Summit®, now in its eleventh year, is the only national conference focused on the unique governance challenges for owners, shareholders, directors and advisory board members of closely held, family-owned and private equity-owned companies. To learn more, visit www.privatecompanydirector.com.
The boards of the following companies were selected for recognition:
Merritt Aluminum Products Company
Fort Lupton, CO
Advisory Board/Family-Owned
Less than $100 million in revenues
Neuco Inc.
Bolingbrook, IL
Advisory Board/Family-Owned
$100 million to $350 million in revenues
Cargas Systems
Lancaster, PA
Fiduciary Board/Employee-Owned
Less than $100 million in revenues
Etnyre International
Oregon, IL
Fiduciary Board/Family-Owned
$100 million to $350 million in revenues
Lodge Cast Iron
South Pittsburg, TN
Fiduciary Board/Family-Owned
$100 million to $350 million in revenues
Field Fastener Supply
Machesney Park, IL
Fiduciary Board/Family-Owned
$100 million to $350 million in revenues
ABARTA
Pittsburgh, PA
Fiduciary Board/Family-Owned
$351 million to $999 million in revenues
Griffith Foods
Alsip, IL
Fiduciary Board/Family-Owned
More than $1 billion in revenues
About MLR Media
MLR Media publishes Directors & Boards, Family Business and Private Company Director magazines, and produces The Private Company Governance Summit®, the Transitions (Spring and Fall) and Family Business Legacy conferences, Family Business NextGen, and the Transformational Women in Family Business and Character of the Corporation events.
