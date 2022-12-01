2023 Financial Industry Trade Show Guide Now Available from William Mills Agency

— Free, downloadable report includes industry-specific events —

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fintech–William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, announces the release of its 2023 Financial Trade Show Guide. The annual report showcases payments, fintech, banking, mortgage, lending and credit union industry focused conferences and trade shows.

“In-person trade shows and conferences remain one of the best opportunities to learn about new financial technologies, raise brand awareness and meet with industry professionals as well as key decision makers,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “These events provide avenues to network with other professionals and to learn about the latest industry developments while showcasing the latest in financial technology.”

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

