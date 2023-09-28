1440 Secures Top Honors with 1871’s Distinguished Momentum Award

Impartial Newsletter and Media Industry Disruptor, 1440, Honored with Startup Incubator 1871’s Flagship Momentum Award

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Known for delivering unbiased news to nearly three million subscribers, 1440 today celebrated its recognition as the 2023 recipient of the distinguished Momentum Award by startup incubator 1871, which honors innovation, and the brightest leaders and companies in tech across Chicago. This commendation signifies a pivotal achievement in 1440’s ongoing journey of innovation, reinforcing its position as a pioneering force for impartiality in the media.





The Momentum Awards, hosted by 1871, is the largest annual celebration of tech innovation across Chicago and beyond. This year’s ceremony marked the 16th Annual Momentum Awards, honoring outstanding leaders and companies in the tech sector. With an unwavering commitment to innovative and unbiased news reporting, 1440 has secured its place among the brightest innovators of the year, including G2, SpotHero, Foxtrot, FourKites and more.

“Receiving this award not only underscores the urgent demand for impartial news but also serves as a testament to the resonance of 1440’s founding mission with our politically diverse readership,” said 1440 Co-founder and CEO Tim Huelskamp. “This recognition reinvigorates our team to remain committed to broadening our reach, serving content devoid of underlying motives to an even wider audience and empowering individuals across all backgrounds with reliable, unbiased information.”

1440 joins the ranks of previous Momentum Award winners such as Grubhub (acquired by Just Eat for $7.3 billion after a $2 billion IPO), Braintree (acquired by eBay for $800 million), SMS Assist (acquired by Lessen for $950 million), Reverb (acquired by Etsy for $275 million), tastytrade (acquired by IG Group for $1 billion), and other industry giants. 1440 was recently ranked 79th on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List and fourth among the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest on the 2023 Inc. Regionals List.

For more information about 1440’s commitment to impartial news and to subscribe, visit www.join1440.com.

About 1440

1440 is the daily newsletter helping nearly 3 million Americans stay informed – it’s news without motives, edited to be as unbiased as humanly possible. On a mission to fix distrust in the media, 1440’s team of editors, experts, and analysts scours hundreds of sources across science, culture, politics, and business to deliver an impartial report on the day’s news so readers can be more informed.

Designed to be read in under five minutes, 1440 aims to serve the vast majority of Americans who are exhausted by the constant barrage of agenda-driven coverage. Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List and the 2023 Inc. Regionals list, 1440 is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the media, the Midwest and the nation. 1440 was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago. To subscribe, visit www.join1440.com and follow @join1440 on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About 1871

1871, a nonprofit global innovation hub, exists to inspire, equip, and support early stage, growth stage, late stage, and corporate innovators in building extraordinary businesses. 1871 is home to ~500 early stage startups, ~250 growth and late stage companies, and ~60 corporates, and is supported by an entire community focused on accelerating their growth and creating jobs in the Chicagoland area. The member experience includes virtual and in-person access to workshops, events, mentorship, and more. The nonprofit organization has 350 mentors available to its members, alongside access to more than 200 partner corporations, universities, education programs, accelerators, venture funds and others. Since its inception in 2012, more than 1,050+ alumni companies are currently still active, have created over 14,700 jobs, and have raised more than $3.7 billion in follow-on capital.

Contacts

Angela Nibbs



1440@maven-pr.com