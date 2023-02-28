1440 Ranks No. 4 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Midwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list had an average growth rate of 535 percent

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. magazine today revealed that impartial daily newsletter 1440 is No. 4 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies, based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“We could not be more proud of our team at 1440, who strive to deliver a high-quality product every day that helps our readers feel informed in an easily digestible and impartial format,” said 1440 Co-founder and CEO Tim Huelskamp. “This recognition is further proof that our mission resonates with a large portion of the country, no matter their political leanings. We will continue to put our readers first, and look forward to what the future has in store.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 202 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana, and Overland Park, Kansas areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

To join more than 2 million who subscribe to 1440 for free, visit join1440.com.

About 1440 Media

1440 is the daily newsletter helping 2M+ Americans stay informed – it’s news without motives, edited to be as unbiased as humanly possible. On a mission to fix distrust in the media, 1440’s team of editors, experts, and analysts scour hundreds of sources across science, culture, politics and business to deliver an impartial report on the day’s news so readers can be more informed. Designed to be read in under five minutes, 1440 aims to serve the vast majority of Americans who are exhausted by the constant barrage of agenda-driven coverage. 1440 was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago. To subscribe, visit www.join1440.com and follow @join1440 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts

Angela Nibbs, 1440@maven-pr.com