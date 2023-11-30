1440 Media Surpasses 3 Million Subscribers Amid Growing Demand for Trusted News Sources

By rethinking the broken media business model and prioritizing fact-focused news, 1440 resonates with readers equally across political parties, genders and geographies





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a remarkable testament to the public’s pursuit of reliable and impartial news, 1440 Media today proudly announced it has exceeded 3 million active newsletter subscribers, securing a surge of 1 million new subscribers in just over a year. This milestone underscores a significant achievement in an era plagued by misinformation, where the hunger for trustworthy news sources is more pronounced than ever.

The swift subscriber growth coincides with 1440 Media’s recent recognition as one of the fastest growing companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and as a winner of 1871’s distinguished Momentum Awards, a testament to the company’s innovative approach to knowledge curation and its commitment to integrity in the news.

“ Our mission has always been to deliver unbiased news that our readers can trust — completely unslanted and fact-checked to the highest standard,” said Tim Huelskamp, CEO of 1440 Media. He adds, “ Crossing the 3 million subscriber mark is not just a company victory; it’s a clear signal there is a growing coalition of people who demand accuracy and impartiality. In these times of spiraling misinformation, our work holds even more importance, and this milestone reinforces our resolve to be a beacon of trust in media.”

The appeal of 1440’s fact-focused newsletter has also resonated within the industry, attracting top-tier talent from renowned tech titans and news outlets, including Amazon and Insider. The influx of experienced advertising and media leaders further bolsters 1440’s ability to offer incisive and comprehensive news coverage, cementing its reputation as a powerhouse of journalistic integrity.

As misinformation continues to cloud the digital landscape, 1440 Media stands out as a thriving example of what the future of news can look like when the focus remains steadfast on fact-first news curation across channels. Not only has the newsletter reached new heights, but 1440 has surpassed 1 million followers across its social channels and earned the prestigious Audience Honoree title in News and Media in the 2023 Shorty Impact Awards with the highest public votes. Even though social media is notorious for polarization, 1440 has produced compelling content without relying on emotional language or clickbait to stay true to its strict editorial guidelines. This core commitment is paramount when half of US adults get news at least sometimes via social media. With its recent accolades and the continued expansion of its talented team, 1440 is setting new standards in the media industry.

“ The current media business model is broken,” continued Huelskamp. “ We’ve developed a high-quality product that relies on facts, not ‘takes.’ We don’t waste time with speculation or opinion, but instead focus on verified information and context, which has proved to resonate across political parties, genders and geographies.”

1440 Media’s journey is just beginning, and with the continued support of its readers and the dedication of its team, the company is eager to evolve, expand and excel in the ever-changing landscape of news media.

1440 is the daily newsletter helping more than 3 million Americans stay informed – it’s news without motives, edited to be as unbiased as humanly possible. On a mission to fix distrust in the media, 1440’s team of editors, experts, and analysts scour hundreds of sources across science, culture, politics, and business to deliver an impartial report on the day’s news so readers can be more informed. Designed to be read in under five minutes, 1440 aims to serve the vast majority of Americans who are exhausted by the constant barrage of agenda-driven coverage. Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List and the 2023 Inc. Regionals list, 1440 is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the media, the Midwest and the nation. 1440 was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago. To subscribe, visit join1440.com and follow @join1440 on social media.

