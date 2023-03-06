100,000 Businesses Trust Birdeye to Manage Their Digital Customer Experience

Birdeye continues strong growth and wins new awards

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Birdeye is announcing that they have achieved the milestone of 100,000 businesses using its platform to deliver digital customer experiences. In addition, Birdeye has also been recognized as one of the top Artificial Intelligence (AI), Customer Service and Marketing software providers by G2. The news of Birdeye’s recent successes comes on the heels of the company launching three new products, Birdeye Social, Birdeye Appointments, and a ChatGPT model, as well as acquiring Australia-based Cube Online.





100,000 Businesses Use Birdeye

The need for businesses to have an all-in-one digital customer experience platform grew during the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath as more interactions went online. According to a recent McKinsey study, more than 65% of all customer interactions are now digital. As a result, businesses increasingly leverage technology across the entire spectrum of customer engagements – reputation management, social listening and publishing, digital payments and appointments. Birdeye has quickly emerged as the de facto leader in meeting these needs and added over 25,000 local brands and businesses over the last year.

“As we are on a mission to help our customers thrive, we are experiencing the strongest period of growth in our ten-year history,” said the President of Go-to-Market and Chief Operating Officer of Birdeye, Dave Lehman. “Despite the inflationary headwinds, and as other SaaS companies scale down and conduct layoffs, we continue to acquire customers at a record pace and hire top talent. Our growth and the awards we have won prove that our software, platform, and steadfast commitment to superior customer service are the best in the industry.”

Recent Award Wins

Birdeye achieved sixty-four top rankings on the G2 fall report, including ranking number nine on the “Products With The Most #1 Rankings” list, and other top rankings, including Online Reputation Management, Experience Management, and Local Marketing.

For G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, Birdeye was named one of the Top 50 AI and Analytics providers, a Top 20 Customer Service Software, and one of the Top 15 Marketing Software providers.

Additional information on the awards can be found on Birdeye’s award page.

“The momentum we have sets us up for continued success as we look to bring value and growth to our investors, employees, and most importantly, our customers,” continued Lehman.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading digital customer experience platform trusted by over 100,000 local brands and businesses. With nearly 1,000 global employees, Birdeye was founded in 2012 by Naveen and Neeraj Gupta and is backed by Accel-KKR, Trinity Ventures, World Innovation Lab, and Silicon Valley investors Marc Benioff and Jerry Yang. Learn more at birdeye.com.

