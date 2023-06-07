10 Years of Impact Through Communications: mPR Celebrates Decade of Public Relations Success, Continued Growth

Minority-owned, woman-owned PR agency supports fast-growth healthcare, education, mobility clients nationwide

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mPR, a national independent public relations firm with an all-senior team of communications professionals, is celebrating 10 years of success and continued growth, working with leading organizations that span healthcare, education, mobility and beyond.

“We founded mPR a decade ago with the conviction that PR can impact business goals of fast-growth companies if it is done with a nimble approach and driven by a 100% senior-level team. Every day, our nationwide team materially contributes to the corporate reputation, sales, marketing and policy goals of the clients we serve,” mPR Founder Maggie Habib said. “We’re entrusted with our clients’ most pressing communications needs and are honored to have grown with them as they evolve. Driving meaningful impact for our clients will always be at the core of everything we do.”

mPR offers a comprehensive range of PR services to meet every client’s unique needs. From award-winning journalists and industry influencers to leading content developers, crisis managers, media relations strategists and more, each mPR staff member has decades of experience, insights and contacts — a winning formula that tips the scale against mid- and large-agency PR agency counterparts.

“Maggie and her team are unique in that they understand how businesses and Wall Street work and know how to create and communicate messaging for the media around corporate stories, earnings and transactions,” said Moira Conlon, principal at Financial Profiles. “They are relentless in their focus on getting media coverage for clients. This is a team with smarts, dedication, heart and a focus on making things happen.”

About mPR

Founded in Los Angeles by Maggie Habib in 2013, mPR Inc. is a national independent public relations agency that specializes in serving the healthcare, education and mobility sectors. Comprised of an all-senior team of communications professionals, mPR works with a growing roster of public and private companies across the country. To learn more, visit www.mpublicrelations.com.

