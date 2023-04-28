The Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) announced the winners of the 2023 HMC Strategic Excellence Awards at its annual summit in New York City. Thirteen Agencies & 17 Campaigns Represent the Best in Hispanic Marketing

After a record number of entries, a total of four Gold, eight Silver and nine Bronze awards were given to 13 US-based agencies representing 17 campaigns in seven categories. Four members of the jury—Pablo Buffagni, President, Creative Director, BBQ Agency and Director of Círculo Creativo USA; Alice Ovadia, Vice President of Media Strategy, TRUth; Nuria Santamaria Wolfe, Director, Strategic Audience Partnerships, Meta; and Amilynn Soto, Industry Business Solutions – Strategist, Leading eCommerce, TikTok—presented the awards and discussed the depth, breadth and diversity of the submissions and what went into selecting the most effective and engaging campaigns.

“The HMC Strategic Excellence Awards are the only award competition of its kind recognizing strategic excellence and cultural fluency in Hispanic marketing and advertising,” said Victor Paredes, chair of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards Committee and executive director of cultural strategy at the Collage Group. “These agencies possess the greatest cultural resonance and represent the highest level of creative ingenuity in the industry.”

alma DDB took home Best of Show and Grand Prix for its “ThinkOte” campaign for Intuit Quickbooks, which also won two Golds in the Best Hispanic Cultural Insight and Creative Ingenuity categories. Other Gold winners included BeautifulBeast in the Mainstream Impact category for Amazon Music’s “Here’s to the Game Changers” and Lopez Negrete Communications in the Content Creator & Consumer Engagement Strategy category for Walmart’s “Holiday House.”

Best Hispanic Cultural Insight

GOLD: alma DDB for Intuit QuickBooks “ThinkOte”—BEST OF SHOW & GRAND PRIX

SILVER: Dieste, Inc. for Frito Lay/Cheetos’ “MAGIC TOUCH”

SILVER: MARCA Miami for DishLATINO’s “Iconos”

BRONZE: alma DDB for McDonald’s “HACER

Mainstream Impact

GOLD: BeautifulBeast for Amazon Music’s “Here’s to the Game Changers”

SILVER: alma DDB for Riviana/Mahatma and Carolina Brand Rice’s “Unfollow La Receta”

BRONZE: Lopez Negrete Communications for Houston Health Department/Child Vaccination Campaign’s “Your Choice, Their Health”

Content Creator & Consumer Engagement Strategy

GOLD: Lopez Negrete Communications for Walmart’s “Holiday House”

SILVER: Anomaly for Ally Financial/Financial Services “LyricALLY”

BRONZE: Casanova//McCann for General Motors/Chevrolet Brand’s “Business of Wheels”

BRONZE: Orci for Honda’s “Honda Stage”

Creative Ingenuity

GOLD: alma DDB for Intuit QuickBooks “ThinkOte”

SILVER: Anomaly for Ally Financial/Financial Services “LyricALLY”

SILVER: BeautifulBeast for Amazon Music’s “Here’s to the Game Changers”

BRONZE: CCOM Group Inc. for Southeast Toyota/2022 RAV4’s “Toyota RAV4 Explorers”

Impact on Innovation

SILVER: alma DDB for Miller Lite’s “Es Jose Time”

Shopper and/or Experiential Impact

BRONZE: CAA for AT&T’s “AT&T Presents Karol G Fan Experience”

BRONZE: TelevisaUnivision for Walmart/Walmart Shopper’s “Latin Grammy”

Media Connections & Content Strategy Impact

SILVER: alma DDB for McDonald’s “HACER”