Summer is around the corner, and this year we are maad about rum! Red Stripe announced that it is rolling out new canned rum cocktails that deliver tropical vibes and authentic flavor. Red Stripe Rum Drinks´ new cocktails signal Red Stripe’s unprecedented venture beyond beer, perfect for unleashing the island spirit in us all. Red Stripe Rum Drinks are crafted with real Caribbean rum, mango and lime juice and natural flavors. Made with the next generation in mind, the new cocktails are available in two flavors, as bold as they are: Red Stripe Rum Punch and Red Stripe Rum Mojito. Red Stripe Rum Drinks will be rolling out in Florida and select markets across the northeast starting now through the spring. Containing an ABV of 5.9%, both flavors come in packs of slim 12-oz. cans. Serve it up however you like!

PepsiCo, Inc. announced the launch of its Greenhouse Accelerator Program: Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) Edition. This year marks the eighth year of the Greenhouse Accelerator program, and the first-ever Hispanic edition, which focuses on driving growth of emerging Hispanic-owned food and beverage businesses through collaboration and innovation. Beginning April 10, emerging Hispanic-owned food and beverage businesses making or selling consumer goods or providing food and beverage services across the country can apply to the Greenhouse Accelerator: Juntos Crecemos Edition program. From the pool of applicants, PepsiCo will select ten high-potential brands, products and/or foodservice concepts to join the Greenhouse Accelerator program in June. The ten innovators will receive US$20,000 in grant funding and participate in a six-month business program designed to accelerate their growth through personalized mentorship. Together with PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos, a multifaceted platform that is part of PepsiCo’s US $50 million Racial Equality Journey commitment aimed to provide short and long-term support to Hispanic-owned food and beverage small businesses over five years, PepsiCo looks to get closer to and support the emerging Hispanic food and beverage industry. PepsiCo values being at the forefront of innovation and collaboration with emerging brands and companies, while supporting and uplifting diverse suppliers.

Ford Motor Co. has reportedly shifted some of its social media AOR duties from VMLY&R to WPP around a year after making a similar switch, according to Ad Age.It’s been only one year since Ford awarded VaynerMedia its social agency-of-record duties, shifting some of that business away from WPP. Now, however, it will be moving its social AOR account for Ford Blue – the company’s ICE vehicle division – back to a WPP agency team in a new partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, which handles much of the automaker’s advertising duties. This time, VaynerMedia will handle the brand’s Ford Pro social business.