-
Red Stripe
Summer is around the corner, and this year we are maad about rum! Red Stripe announced that it is rolling out new canned rum cocktails that deliver tropical vibes and authentic flavor. Red Stripe Rum Drinks´ new cocktails signal Red Stripe’s unprecedented venture beyond beer, perfect for unleashing the island spirit in us all. Red Stripe Rum Drinks are crafted with real Caribbean rum, mango and lime juice and natural flavors. Made with the next generation in mind, the new cocktails are available in two flavors, as bold as they are: Red Stripe Rum Punch and Red Stripe Rum Mojito. Red Stripe Rum Drinks will be rolling out in Florida and select markets across the northeast starting now through the spring. Containing an ABV of 5.9%, both flavors come in packs of slim 12-oz. cans. Serve it up however you like!
-
PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc. announced the launch of its Greenhouse Accelerator Program: Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) Edition. This year marks the eighth year of the Greenhouse Accelerator program, and the first-ever Hispanic edition, which focuses on driving growth of emerging Hispanic-owned food and beverage businesses through collaboration and innovation. Beginning April 10, emerging Hispanic-owned food and beverage businesses making or selling consumer goods or providing food and beverage services across the country can apply to the Greenhouse Accelerator: Juntos Crecemos Edition program. From the pool of applicants, PepsiCo will select ten high-potential brands, products and/or foodservice concepts to join the Greenhouse Accelerator program in June. The ten innovators will receive US$20,000 in grant funding and participate in a six-month business program designed to accelerate their growth through personalized mentorship. Together with PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos, a multifaceted platform that is part of PepsiCo’s US $50 million Racial Equality Journey commitment aimed to provide short and long-term support to Hispanic-owned food and beverage small businesses over five years, PepsiCo looks to get closer to and support the emerging Hispanic food and beverage industry. PepsiCo values being at the forefront of innovation and collaboration with emerging brands and companies, while supporting and uplifting diverse suppliers.
-
Ford
Ford Motor Co. has reportedly shifted some of its social media AOR duties from VMLY&R to WPP around a year after making a similar switch, according to Ad Age.It’s been only one year since Ford awarded VaynerMedia its social agency-of-record duties, shifting some of that business away from WPP. Now, however, it will be moving its social AOR account for Ford Blue – the company’s ICE vehicle division – back to a WPP agency team in a new partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, which handles much of the automaker’s advertising duties. This time, VaynerMedia will handle the brand’s Ford Pro social business.
-
INKAS®
INKAS® Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has introduced its new “Expedition Spec” armored Toyota Land Cruiser 76-series, a reliable off-road secure transport vehicle designed to provide exceptional performance on uneven terrains. This vehicle is expertly crafted to order, with both internal and external customizations available to suit the specific needs of the end user.2023 Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 76-series (TLC76) has been designed to be a reliable bulletproof SUV for various operations, with a high-clearance and heavy-duty suspension that allows it to take on numerous types of terrains regardless of mission requirements. It is equipped with numerous tactical and armoring features designed to ensure the safety and security of all passengers on board. The armored Toyota Land Cruiser 76 (TLC76) is also outfitted with a range of essential upgrades to support any off-road operation. These include a powered winch, an aluminum heavy-duty roof rack, an INKAS-engineered skid plate that doubles as a blast protection shield, a custom bush bar, upgraded heavy-duty suspension, a reinforced doorframe design, and heavy-duty hinges. The winch is a crucial tool for recovery in rough terrain, while the roof rack provides extra storage space for equipment and supplies.Overall, the INKAS® Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 76 is an exceptional choice for anyone in need of reliable and secure off-road transport. With its advanced armor and extensive range of customizations, this vehicle is sure to meet the needs of any mission or operation across the globe. To learn more, please visit the vehicle page here.
-
Visit Tucson
Visit Tucson has unveiled its latest online marketing effort aimed at Hispanic and Spanish-speaking travelers in the US to make them feel welcome in Tucson, Arizona and to advertise Tucson as a bicultural Spanish-speaking destination. The campaign, which kicked off last March with the assistance of agency Orange142, includes a dedicated website, messaging via social media, advertising, search engine marketing as well as visuals and stories in Spanish. Over the first three weeks, there’s been more than 1.2 million ad impressions and 13,771 ad clicks. Traffic to the dedicated website “Vamos a Tucson” has also soared more than 500 percent, according to Travel Pulse. The new campaign, which will run until April 30, marks the first time that Visit Tucson has targeted the Hispanic and Spanish-speaking population in the United States. The Hispanic market is the largest minority group in the United States and one that travels more frequently than non-Hispanics. Hispanic and Spanish-speaking travelers also spend more money in-market, according to Visit Tucson.
-
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson has launched a US creative agency review for skincare brands Neutrogena and Aveeno, Adage reports.The pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant is looking for an agency to handle the brands’ lucrative consumer business in the US and is several weeks into the pitch, according to individuals familiar with the process. The account is estimated to be worth seven figures. Health and beauty agency Rpr currently handles consumer PR work for Neutrogena and Aveeno, among other J&J beauty brands. Shop PR and Marina Maher Communications also are among J&J’s PR agencies.
-
ENGINE Gin
ENGINE Gin, the 100% organic, distilled dry gin made in Italy, has announced its partnership with esteemed mixologist, Salvatore Tafuri. As the former U.S. National Brand Ambassador for Amaro Montenegro and the former Luxury Specialist for William Grant & Sons for South Florida, Tafuri will help bring the world ENGINE Gin to life as the national spokesperson for the brand.Hailing from Sicily, Italy, Tafuri began his career in the beverage industry in New York in 2010. He is widely recognized for developing cocktails and assisting with bar design in conjunction with hotels, restaurants and cocktail bars, including Highgate Hotel Group, The Standard Hotel, The Edition Hotel, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Loyal.The perfect taste explosion, ENGINE is produced in small batches, and bottled by hand in the Alta Langa region. It is produced with 100% organic ingredients including organic wheat alcohol from Piedmont, juniper from Tuscany, sage leaves from Piedmont, lemons from Sicily, licorice roots from Calabria, Damask rose petals from Piedmont and alpine water from Monviso mountain. As a result, ENGINE stands out with its distinct flavor profile, all against an elegant floral background. ENGINE is available for purchase through https://www.engine.land/en/shop shipping across all states from SRP $34.99.
-
LONDON
The cheeky beauty brand butter LONDON announced their first ever customizable Signature Nail Care Kit Professional Tools and Portfolio! This luxe kit allows consumers to fill 8 open slots with their favorite nail and beauty products to store in a chic white portfolio that is perfect for consumers on the go, so they can bring their own products to a salon or take their must-have products with them when traveling. This is an exciting launch for butter LONDON as this customizable option gives customers more control over which products they want to be bundled together.The Signature Nail Care Kit includes a lightweight white luxe vegan leather portfolio with a chic black interior and a secure zipper to ensure nothing slips out. With 8 available slots, consumers can carry a customizable variety of butter LONDON nail care and beauty products to best fit their needs. The Professional Tools and Portfolio contains two products that are new to the brand, one of which being the professional 3-Piece Nail Design Brushes to help shape and style nails. The rest of the slots in the Professional Tools and Portfolio can be filled by customers, so they can choose their favourite butter LONDON products. As always, all butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer hues are gluten-free, paraben-free and always cruelty-free. The 10-Free formula does not contain Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP for Feel Good Beauty® you can trust. To learn more about the award-winning Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer collection and other best-selling beauty and nail products, visit butterlondon.com