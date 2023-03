We just got confirmation from an additional major brand leader who will participate at our Portada Live event in CDMX and virtual on April 13: Enrique K. Cornish Stanton, CMO, BBVA México. Cornish Stanton will be participating at the CMO PANEL: Opportunities and Challenges for Marketing in Mexico in 2023 and Beyond together with Eduardo Angulo, CMO Nutrition Lead Latam, Unilever, and Claudia Contreras, CMO, Head of Marketing – Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics Mexico.

The program at Portada Live CDMX is designed to maximize knowledge-sharing and networking between brand marketers and Portada partners in both virtual and in-person formats.

Preliminary Agenda Portada Live April 13, CDMX/Virtual

11:45 CDMX Registration and Welcome Mixer 12:25 Welcome and Overview of Portada Live CDMX MC: Marcos Baer, president, Portada 12:27 Innovative Approaches: Consumer Journey Advertising Moderator: Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer, AcuityAds Speakers: Mike Stanczak, VP Sales Enterprise, AcuityAds, Additional Speakers tba. 13:00 CMO PANEL: Opportunities and Challenges for Marketing in Mexico in 2023 and Beyond

Moderator: tba, Speakers: Eduardo Angulo, CMO Nutrition Lead Latam, Unilever, Claudia Contreras, CMO, Head of Marketing – Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics Mexico , and Enrique K. Cornish Stanton , CMO, BBVA México 13:30 VIP Lunch/ 1:1 MEETINGS (Virtual) 14:30 ADVERTISING: Using Data Science to Deliver Real World Outcomes Moderator: tba Speakers: Juliano Marques, Growth Marketing Director Scotiabank. Alejandro Olascoaga, Marketing Director Latam, DiDi, Additional Speakers tba. 15:00 KNOWLEDGE-SHARING: Leveraging MarTech for Brand Growth Moderator: tba, Speakers: Bibiana Diaz, Head of Data Driven Media, Dentsu, Fernando Juarez, CEO Tech Partners (a Numatec Company), Ricardo Rey Forero, Draftline Intl & Digital Consumer MAZ Director, Anheuser-Busch, 15:30 Concurrent Workshops/ 1:1 MEETINGS (Virtual) 1: Devising an e-Commerce marketing strategy for a global brand in Latin America Brand Leader: Jose Camargo, Digital & E-commerce Director, lululemon Solution Provider: tba 2: Innovation in Advertising: How native advertising can substantially help meet branding and performance objectives Brand Leader: Ethel Gonzalez, CBG eCommerce Channel Marketing Manager LATAM, 3M Solution Provider: Alonso Pérez Fernández, Sales Director, Taboola 3: How Latin American CPG’s can make the most out of online marketplaces. Brand Leader: Luis Pedro Estrada, Media Consumer Shopper Director, Latam OU, The Coca-Cola Company Solution Provider: tba 4: Understanding the Streaming Explosion (CTV) – Optimization Strategies for Media Buyers Brand Leader: tba , Solution Provider: tba 5. Fueling lead generation with insights from social listening. Brand Leader: Leticia Gomez, Directora de Comunicación y Relaciones Públicas, baz super app, Solution Provider: tba 6: Growth Marketing: Solution approaches for a Mexican mass market financial services provider. Brand Leaders: David Fierro, Chief Growth Officer, baz super app, : Deyanira Vázquez, Directora de Marca, baz super app. 17:00 Happy Hour

Would you like to join us at our next Portada Live marketing conference? Please reach out to Marcos Baer at marcos@portada-online.com to inquire about participation packages and opportunities.



Qualifying client-side brand marketers, please reach out to Brand Relationship Manager Celeste Martorana at Celeste@portada-online.com.