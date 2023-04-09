Pepsi & Frito-Lay, L’Oréal… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Pepsi & Frito-Lay

Pepsi and Frito-Lay are bringing even more excitement to U.S. soccer fans through a new UEFA Champions League (UCL) “The Perfect Match” sweepstakes and retail program launching nationwide. The multi-faceted retail campaign comes on the heels of Pepsi’s global football campaign announcement that Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi.Consumers can scan QR codes on limited-edition UCL packaging featuring world champion Lionel Messi on select Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Frito-Lay products or in-store displays featuring legendary soccer player Javier “Chicharito” Hernández at participating retailers for a chance to win two tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final Istanbul 2023 and UCL-branded gear. Consumers can also register to win or view official rules and regulations by visiting the website: www.soccerperfectmatch.com. Chicharito also stars in new TV and digital creative for the “Mejor Con Pepsi” (Better With Pepsi) campaign, exclusively in the U.S. The ads, launched on March 27, show the star-turned-fan enjoying the game and empanadas, all made better with Pepsi.Rockstar Energy Drink, the official energy drink of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Champions League, joins Pepsi and Frito-Lay on U.S. store shelves with limited-edition UCL thematic cans.The limited-edition packaging is available now at retailers nationwide including Albertsons, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Walmart, Sam’s and Family Dollar. PepsiCo is also rolling out the third year of “Team of Champions,” a national purpose platform that improves access to soccer in underserved and underrepresented communities, including Black and Hispanic youth, across the United States. Fans can learn more at www.pepsicoteamofchampions.com.

L’Oréal

L’Oréal announced that it has signed an agreement with Natura &Co to acquire Aēsop, the Australian luxury beauty brand.The proposed transaction values Aēsop at an enterprise value of USD 2.525 billion.Created in 1987, Aēsop is world widely renowned for its skin, hair and body products. With its signature amber packaging, plant-based ingredients, sustainable vegan formulations, and its bespoke customer service, Aēsop has evolved into a global super brand available across luxury retail, beauty, and hospitality locations around the world. Aēsop currently operates around 400 points of sale across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, with a nascent footprint in China where the first store opened in 2022. The brand posted sales of USD 537 million in 2022. The closing is subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The General Insurance®

The General announced the launch of a new campaign, titled “The Break,” with the goal of reaching drivers who need a break in life, and on their car insurance.”The Break” campaign shows how The General puts itself into its customers’ shoes and gives drivers a break when they need one the most — which is why the brand has been providing quality insurance and flexibility in policies and payments since 1963.”The Break” campaign includes new advertisements, partnerships and a brand refresh with both an updated logo and evolved General character. The brand’s four new ads launch this spring and summer and showcase the specific breaks that The General has been giving its customers for years, such as flexible payment options and choosing your own payment due date. Beyond the series of commercials, “The Break” includes an evolved character, developed by Psyop, who has been modernized and made more relatable. The new ad spots — which mark the first round of work to come from The General’s creative agency, Energy BBDO — tout flexible payment options and coverage that meets customers where they are. The General tapped a cast of characters and celebrities who have, at one point or another, needed a break in life. The General’s new ad campaign features four spots, including “Bad Luck Brian” and “Piraguero.” “Bad Luck Brian” pairs iconic brand ambassador Shaquille O’Neal with internet celebrity Bad Luck Brian to show that even drivers with comically bad luck can catch a break with The General. “Piraguero” connects with the fast-growing Hispanic audience by featuring Shaq and the newly evolved General visiting a street vendor serving Puerto Rican shaved ice. To connect with audiences around the country, The General is also embarking on a series of purposeful marketing partnerships that brings “The Break” messaging to life, starting with the NBA G League. The General announced its partnership as the exclusive auto-insurance partner of the NBA G League and G League Ignite in November and kicked off an eight-part docuseries titled “The Break, presented by The General.” The ad campaign is launching three installments that will roll out on TV, digital and social media platforms. For more information and to see the new spots visit www.thegeneral.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Clif Bar & Company Clif Bar & Company, a leading maker of nutritious and organic foods, has appointed NY-based David as its global creative agency of record following a competitive pitch, Adage has reported. The snack bar was acquired by Mondelēz International for US$2.9 billion in 2022. Detroit-based agency SMZ was the incumbent. CMI Media Group CMI Media Group, a leading global healthcare media strategy, planning, innovation and buying agency and part of WPP, has been chosen by two top global pharmaceutical companies as Agency of Record, with a focus on providing audience-led, insights-driven DTC and HCP media, omnichannel and analytics services. In both assignments, CMI Media Group will handle the companies' US DTC and HCP omnichannel media planning and buying. The agency is tasked with developing media plans targeting both doctors and patients/consumers.CMI Media Group is WPP's leading healthcare media specialist.