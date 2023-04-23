Tajín, National Football League (NFL), Vallarta Supermarkets… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

NFL

The National Football League (NFL) has selected Horizon Media as its global agency of record for strategy, planning, activation, and measurement. Horizon will take the lead on all paid media and will partner with the NFL for both paid and owned asset optimization with a goal of deepening fandom and engagement. The agency will also lead the NFL footprint global expansion and will work with global affiliates in other key countries. This decision comes after an extensive six-month competitive review led by Melissa Lea of Muster Consulting. Read our recent interview withJavier Farfan, cultural marketing strategist at the NFL, who will be one of the brand leaders speaking at Portada’s Marketing in Multicultural America Summit in Los Angeles (hosted by the NFL) on May 23.

Tajín

As America continues to grow in diversity, multicultural lifestyles and flavors brought by other cultures continue driving all aspects of American life. Celebrating the varied flavor palette of a new America, Tajín, the #1 best-selling chili lime seasoning in the USA and Mexico, announced the launch of its latest brand campaign, “Tajín, as unique as you”. The new campaign will air nationally, featuring Tajín Clásico seasoning and its two distinct mild hot sauces, Tajín Mild Hot Sauce and Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce.The campaign, created by Tajín’s U.S. AOR, d expósito & Partners (DEX), consists of two distinct 30s TV spots, one for the diverse mass audience and another for Spanish-dominant Hispanics, each with their corresponding 15s ad versions. Each taps insights and cues in storytelling to enhance cultural relevance and engagement, but both feature a glimpse of “everyone’s” extended family members, reflecting the new Mainstream in American culture and the reality of Tajín’s diverse followers. The Spanish-language spot entitled “Comida en familia” showcases a multigenerational Hispanic family gathered around the dinner table as they demonstrate how each person enjoys Tajín. In it, characters like “La Jefa” and “La Tia Cool” exemplify the importance and admiration of women within the Hispanic family nucleus, while the “Spanglish” teen represents the now and the future, and the “Salsero” the one who sparks some fun-filled time at all family gatherings. The English-language spot, entitled “Friends Gathering” opens with “The party-starter” and features an ethnically diverse group of friends at a BBQ. In this version some folks are very familiar with Tajín, “The Adventurer” explores new ways of consuming it, and like “The First-Timer” some are trying it – and loving it – for the first time, seduced and enchanted by its unique flavor profile.

For Tajín, the campaign needed to connect with the Hispanic audience that knows and is familiar with the brand and use of the product, as well as with the broader audience who discovers the uniqueness and versatility of the product. In addition to the TV :30s and :15s commercials, the “Tajín, as unique as you” campaign will have digital, social media and POS extensions. The campaign was developed by Yury Vargas, Creative Director, and Flavio Álvarez, Senior Copywriter at DEX.

Vallarta Supermarkets

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) announced that California-based Vallarta Supermarkets will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) in late 2023. Hispanic supermarket chain Vallarta Supermarkets has purchased a three-building campus at 28470 – 28490 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita. The three buildings that make up the “Valencia Corporate Plaza” encompass 195,387 square-feet of office space. This campus is bordered by Advanced Bionics (HQ), Donaldson, Southern California Edison, and several other small businesses and manufacturers in the Valencia Industrial Center. Previously based in Sylmar, Vallarta will add approximately 220 jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley economy. These jobs are anticipated to generate approximately $100 million in annual economic output, including $750,000 in local (City and County) annual tax revenue.Vallarta Supermarkets joins other leading companies whose headquarters are based in the SCV, including Sunkist, Princess Cruises, and Logix Federal Credit Union.Vallarta Supermarkets has over 50 locations throughout California, 2 of which are in the Santa Clarita Valley, making it one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in the state.