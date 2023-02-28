Remezcla announced that MyCode acquired a “sizable” stake in Remezcla. The transaction reflects the trend towards further consolidation in the Hispanic digital media space as relatively small companies partner up to scale their operations. In August last year, Mitu acquired NGL Collective, and in May, also of 2022, MyCode acquired ImpreMedia, a major publisher of Spanish-language content via digital and print media.

Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency Remezcla announced a sizable investment from U.S. multicultural media company My Code. Led by chief executive officer and co-founder, Andrew Herrera, Remezcla has established itself as a minority-owned Latinx digital publication for Latinx culture.

Remezcla reaches an audience of 15 million US Latinos, primarily composed of ambicultural and bilingual Gen Z readers. My Code is a multicultural media company connecting brands and advertisers with minority-led and owned publishers, creators and producers to deepen engagement with diverse audiences. My Code’s investment in Remezcla follows a series of strategic partnerships with premier multicultural media publications over the past year.

This partnership will allow Remezcla to expand its operational capacity with shared services including ad products, technology, research, and more to help evolve its media and marketing services business and further its mission of elevating Latinx storytelling at a wide scale.

Spanning over 20 different countries, representing 20% of the population, and a multitude of subcultures, Latinx culture is incredibly diverse. There is a growing need and desire from brands and consumers alike to better understand, advance and celebrate the richness of the Latinidad cultural spectrum.

“Remezcla has identified this demand and filled a void for readers and marketers, showcasing the vibrancy of Latinx youth culture across music, film, art, fashion and beyond through our editorial and social platforms. We have a unique ability to apply our passion for our culture with our award winning creativity to develop purposeful and progressive storytelling. For the past 15 years we have had the opportunity to collaborate with our brand partners on creating meaningful and memorable marketing strategies that not only create effective consumer engagement but lift our culture. We are excited to have My Code be part of this journey as we continue to create best-in-class storytelling through branded content, experiential events and so much more,” said Andrew Herrera, founder and chief executive officer, Remezcla.

For the past 15 years we have had the opportunity to collaborate with our brand partners on creating meaningful and memorable marketing strategies.

Remezcla grew its revenue in 2022 by over 180%. Remezcla has built its media and creative agency business with intimate knowledge of where Latinx audiences are and how to help brands show up in the channels and formats that are relevant to them, explains Herrera. Andrew Herrera and his executive team will continue to operate the Remezcla through this next phase of growth.

“We’re amazed at how Remezcla has been able to fill a niche for young Latino audiences looking for stories that matter to them, a mission that we’re eager to help scale and reinforce,” said Parker Morse, founder of My Code. “We are excited to invest and bring resources to help Remezcla continue to enable brands to make measurable connections with Latino communities through informed strategies and help continue our understanding of what’s most important to multicultural audiences.”

My Code’s recently established partnerships with premier multicultural media publications include Impremedia , the Hispanic news and information company that encompasses La Opinión , the nation’s #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper. Most recently, My Code acquired Veranda Entertainment , a technology and entertainment company that distributes multicultural and Spanish-language content across multiple Connected TV (CTV) platforms that include Butaca TV, its top AVOD platform.