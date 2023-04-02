Major League Baseball, Consumer Cellular, Clinique … and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Major League Baseball

MLB has launched a new brand campaign ¨Baseball is Something Else¨ with Wieden+Kennedy, the League’s new agency of record.“Baseball is Something Else” showcases the endless ways’ people everywhere love baseball. The campaign features print, digital, out-of-home and television creative, in addition to experiential activations. These efforts begin running from March 29th onwards with more new creative, content and events launching throughout the season. The films can be viewed here, in New York City’s Times Square, across broadcast and cable television, digital media, Virtual MVPDs and in ballparks around North America. MLB is collaborating with famed advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy as the league’s new Agency of Record. These new films follow a series of short creative spots the league launched last week to inform fans about the new series of rules that are designed to quicken the pace and create more action. These fun video spots about the changes feature MLB All-Star caliber players including Tim Anderson, Nestor Cortes, Blake Snell, Jose Trevino, Daniel Vogelbach and Joey Votto, as well as a couple of baseball-loving entertainers: Bryan Cranston and Sebastian Maniscalco. The spots debuted on social media and can be found at the bottom of this document. MLB is also activating a new content and experiential platform called MLB Life to highlight the many intersections between baseball and culture around the world. MLB Life will include a website, social media channels, lifestyle events and experiential activations centered around baseball’s connection to fashion, food, music, art and gaming. MLB opened the 2023 Championship Season last Thursday with 15 contests scheduled across the U.S. With all 30 Clubs scheduled to play on Opening Day presented by Chevrolet, it would mark the first season since 1968 that every team across the Majors opened the season on the same date.

Consumer Cellular

Mobile operator Consumer Cellular has joined the Brainlabs client roster in the US. Brainlabs will manage its multi-million retail media, paid search, and paid shopping account. The appointment comes following a review of the company’s marketing strategy under the new leadership of CMO Craig Lister, who joined in August of this year, and represents a period of significant change for the brand.

Clinique

This summer, Clinique is helping consumers protect their glow inside and out with its new campaign, aptly titled “Protect your Glow.” Through a series of digital and social moments, and in-person brand activations, Clinique is empowering consumers to combat the effects of daily aggressors and dehydrators utilizing its cutting-edge auto-replenishing moisturizer: Moisture Surge™ 100-Hour, and the NEW Moisture Surge SPF 28 featuring a free radical fighting ingredient: Pro-Vitamin D.The campaign kicks off on April 14 in time for the music festivities in Indio, California, where the brand will host two off-site activations. Clinique will extend the efforts and keep the momentum through spring and summer with college campus pool parties and a multi-city pop-up tour.Through this campaign, the brand is also introducing its groundbreaking cloud-like moisturizer with 360 protection, with sheer SPF – Moisture Surge™ SPF 28. Created with Clinique’s exclusive Aloe Bioferment + HA Complex and Pro-Vitamin D, this new moisturizer penetrates deep into the skin’s surface for all-day stabilizing hydration. A perfect solution for consumers who want daily protection from dehydrating and aging aggressors.