Leo Messi Is The Latest Face of Frito Lay Marketing

Frito Lay marketing focuses on Leo Messi as the face of the new commercial and Limited-Edition Lay’s packaging – joining former teammate Thierry Henry in the “No Lay’s, No Game” platform to celebrate the brand’s UEFA Champions League partnership and remind fans that watching football without Lay’s is unthinkable.

Lay’s makes watching football better, but imagine watching it with your friends and seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner, Lionel Messi! The four-time UEFA Champions League winner and FIFA World Cup 2022 Champion takes the brand’s “No Lay’s, No Game” platform to the next level – starring in a new fun-filled and exciting commercial titled “Messi Visits” and appearing on Limited-Edition Lay’s chips packaging to commemorate the “No Lay’s, No Game” movement celebrating the UEFA Champions League, and Frito Lay marketing.

The special edition bags, featuring football greats, including Messi, exhibit the key elements that make the UEFA Champions League one of the most exciting sporting events on Earth: incredible athletes, passionate fans, and a global audience. The limited-edition bags showcase the dynamic energy that the athletes bring to the beautiful game. They will be available in the United States, South Africa, Poland, and other nations throughout the entire UEFA Champions League tournament through June 2023.

In the Frito Lay marketing spot, Messi is the unexpected guest at a UEFA Champions League party when he shows up unannounced, but celebration turns to distress when the legend asks, “where are the Lay’s?” Watch to find out how supporters, and one furry friend, reacts to the legend’s search for his favorite salty snack.

The emotion and humor are heightened in the content thanks to a hilarious original music record aptly titled, “No Lay’s, No Game” performed in parody of the power-ballad “All By Myself” by Eric Howard Carmen.

“If you are well prepared, you have more chances to play your best. The same goes for all fans who love watching football, gathering their friends and sharing Lay’s. This is what the new Lay’s commercial is conveying with a little humor. Matchday is never complete without Lay’s! No Lay’s, No Game,” said Lionel Messi.

Adding to the “No Lay’s No Game” platform featuring the brand new “Messi Visits” content and Limited-Edition packaging, PepsiCo’s Vice-President of Marketing, Global Food Brands, Ciara Dilley, said: “It’s unthinkable to watch football without Lay’s, and it’s unthinkable to leave Messi out of the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation. That’s why Lionel was the perfect partner for the “No Lay’s, No Game” platform and why Lay’s has been teammates with him for many years. He’s an icon of the sport and with Messi’s help, the “No Lay’s, No Game” movement will unite fans over the simple act of sharing Lay’s.”

“Messi Visits” is the latest stop along the brand’s “No Lay’s, No Game” journey this football season. The exciting platform honors nearly a decade of partnership between the world’s favorite chip brand and the UEFA Champions League. The campaign launched on February 21st with a short film titled “Thierry Visits” featuring the fellow football legend, Thierry Henry. Henry and Messi were teammates in the 2009 FC Barcelona team that was crowned UEFA Champions League winners.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 Men’s and Women’s UEFA Champions League tournaments, fans should look out for more exciting and unexpected moments from the “No Lay’s, No Game” platform including: even more football superstar surprises, engaging digital content and pitches built around the world. You never know who might show up and ask if you have Lay’s!

Together, Lay’s and Lionel Messi will celebrate the “No Lay’s, No Game” platform and prove to fans that it’s unthinkable to watch football without Lay’s. Be sure to follow Lay’s Football on Instagram to stay informed on all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Champions League partnership activations and more “No Lay’s, No Game” news. For more information about the tournament, visit UEFA.com.

