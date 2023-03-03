Lay’s, Costa Farms, Albertsons, Adobe… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Lay’s, the brand of potato chips with different flavors owned by PepsiCo, launched a campaign starring Lionel Messi! The four-time UEFA Champions League winner and FIFA World Cup 2022 Champion takes the brand’s “No Lay’s, No Game” platform to the next level – starring in a new fun-filled and exciting commercial titled “Messi Visits” and appearing on Limited-Edition Lay’s chips packaging to commemorate the “No Lay’s, No Game” movement celebrating the UEFA Champions League. The special edition bags featuring football greats, including Messi, exhibit the key elements that make the UEFA Champions League one of Earth’s most exciting sporting events: incredible athletes, passionate fans, and a global audience. The limited-edition bags showcase the dynamic energy that the athletes bring to the beautiful game. They will be available in the United States, South Africa, Poland, and other nations throughout the entire UEFA Champions League tournament through June 2023. In the spot, Messi is the unexpected guest at a UEFA Champions League party when he shows up unannounced, but celebration turns to distress when the legend asks, “where are the Lay’s?” Watch to find out how supporters, and one furry friend, react to the legend’s search for his favorite salty snack. Together, Lay’s and Lionel Messi will celebrate the “No Lay’s, No Game” platform and prove to fans that it’s unthinkable to watch football without Lay’s. Learn more in our article ¨Leo Messi Is The Latest Face of Frito-Lay Marketing¨ article.

Horticultural grower Costa Farms is launching a new direct-to-consumer website on March 15. Mari Carrasquillo, Senior Director of Brand & Channel Marketing at Costa Farms, tells Portada that the new website, built on the Shopify stack, has improved tools to obtain first-party data and meet google SEO optimization requirements. The website launch is part of the new overall brand relaunch campaign, which started last year. The brand and the new website will be promoted through a media campaign starting on March 20. The campaign includes influencer marketing, Meta, TikTok, and Google search, as well as digital advertising on Hearst lifestyle, home decor, and DIY publications. Carrasquillo reports particularly that the Costa Farms’ branding campaign last year had an average ratio of clicks to impressions of 4%, with paid social achieving the highest click-to-impression (as well as sales) sales ratios. (Check out today’s article on how Costa Farms leverages brand purpose to create brand equity and business value!).

Albertsons

Albertsons Companies, Inc. announced the launch of Sincerely, Food – an omnichannel marketing campaign celebrating the company’s purpose to bring people together around the joys of food and to inspire well-being. The campaign – told from the perspective of what food sees – is designed to boost awareness and drive the positive perception of the grocer’s strengths in high-quality fresh produce, meats and seasonal ingredients and to build a more emotional connection between customers and their local Albertsons Cos. banner. The Sincerely brand platform is designed to deepen the emotional connection at every customer touchpoint. Through digital properties, in-store signage, and traditional and social media, Sincerely takes a heartwarming approach to show how Albertsons Cos. customers’ daily moments and special occasions are celebrated through food. The platform will be carried out across the company’s various grocery banners and customer experiences.Albertsons Cos. recently introduced Sincerely Health, a digital health and wellness platform that connects, educates and rewards customers on their health and wellness journey. The name reflects the company’s commitment to improve lives by empowering customers to make more informed choices around food and well-being.

Adobe

American multinational computer software company Adobe Inc. is splitting its approximately US$500 million global b-to-c media business between WPP and Publicis Media. GroupM agency Wavemaker (parent company WPP) not only retained Adobe’s Americas business spanning the U.S., Latin America and Canada, but expanded its scope on the business. Wavemaker will now manage Adobe’s full-funnel strategy, according to AdWeek. Adobe´s American business alone is worth US$185 million, according to an RFP letter. WPP will also manage three global business lines for Adobe, worth about US$100 million, according to the source. Publicis Media won the international business, including the EMEA, APAC and Japan markets, worth US$296 million. Both holding companies will also lead the agencies’ global COE and will keep regional teams aligned with a single overarching marketing strategy.

Pfizer

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is conducting a US $1.5 billion worth full-agency global review that includes agencies from different sectors of the integrated marketing space, such as media, creative, PR, and other disciplines. Pfizer’s new CMO Drew Panayiotou, will direct the review. According to an agency research firm, COMvergence, Pfizer spent US$1.476 billion on measured media last year, of which about 40% of that outlay is earmarked for digital. North America accounts for the biggest single piece of spending and is estimated at US$1.2 billion, per the COMvergence breakout. EMEA is allocated nearly US$40 million, while APAC and LATAM are allotted lesser amounts.

Athleta

Performance lifestyle brand Athleta announced a new, dynamic community of inspirational brand partners who are both accomplished athletes and champions of women supporting women. Aligned with Athleta’s mission to empower women and girls and in honor of Women’s History Month and the upcoming International Women’s Day, The Power of She Collective will have a unique seat at the table to influence innovative performance product, access personal and professional mentorship opportunities and participate in the brand’s Power of She impact programs. Athleta is also making a US$175,000 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) in honor of the Collective from its impact platform, The Power of She Fund, to continue advocacy for women’s equality in sports and life.The expansion of this community of partners will deepen the brand’s relationship with elite athletes at all stages of their careers, and Athleta will look to grow the community beyond sports over time. Athleta’s newest partners include women across a range of sports and points in their career: Albane Valenzuela (Golf), Brenna Huckaby (Paralympic Snowboarding), Heather O’Reilly (Soccer), Jesse “Flex” Labreck (American Ninja Warrior), Jessica Mendoza (Softball), Katie Zaferes (Triathlon), Mariah Bell (Figure Skating), Monica Puig (Tennis), Monique Billings (Basketball), Natalie Coughlin (Swimming) and Winter Vinecki (Freestyle Aerial Skiing).The donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation is the latest in Athleta’s collaboration with the non-profit. The organizations have been working together for several years through Athleta’s Power of She Fund. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, WSF is renowned for its advocacy work in protecting Title IX, and working to shape policies and practices that advance equity, inclusion and access for girls and women in sports.