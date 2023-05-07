Hyundai Motor America, ALDI… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America and U.S. Hispanic marketing agency Lopez Negrete Communications introduced a new Spanish-language campaign for the IONIQ 6 that helps debunk electric vehicle myths. The campaign, aimed at Hispanic audiences, launches May 2nd and includes a :30 TV commercial, :15 online videos, and digital and social media content that will be in-market through the end of 2023. Lopez Negrete Communications and Hyundai’s media agency, Canvas, collaborated on media planning and buying. The campaign, Viejos Cuentos (Cautionary Tales), challenges common misconceptions about EV accessibility, range, performance, and maintenance with relatable and culturally sensitive family old tales. The new campaign encourages Hispanic audiences to question and challenge long-held, popular misconceptions and confidently embrace the excitement of the next generation of automobiles with the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6. Production house CANADA and director Miguel Campaña filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, in collaboration with Lopez Negrete’s Chief Creative Officer Fernando Osuna and Executive Creative Director Alex García. Check out our recent interview with Erik Thomas, Director of Experiential Marketing, Hyundai, who will participate in Portada’s Marketing in Multicultural America Summit in Los Angeles on May 23.

ALDI

ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, is further solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing grocers in the country by adding 120 new stores this year. At a time when inflation is forcing some retailers to slow growth, or even shutter stores, customers are actively asking for more ALDI locations in their communities. Known for its unique shopping experience and selection of the best products at the lowest prices, ALDI will have more than 2,400 stores nationwide by the end of the year. This year’s planned expansion builds on a banner year in 2022. ALDI opened and remodeled 139 stores, welcomed approximately 9.4 million new customers and drove double-digit growth year-over-year as shoppers sought relief from soaring food prices. The grocer is on track to continue that momentum this year, opening 35 stores in the first quarter alone and welcoming 5.3 million new customers to its stores as of April 2023. ALDI new store openings will span the continental U.S., including the rapidly growing Southeast region where ALDI recently opened its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama to help support new stores in the area. This year, ALDI will add stores in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, new markets for the grocer. The brick-and-mortar expansion is part of a larger omnichannel experience designed to make grocery shopping as convenient and enjoyable as possible, no matter how customers prefer to shop, whether in-store, through curbside pickup, or via delivery through shop.ALDI.us or through e-commerce partners DoorDash and Instacart. As part of its larger commitment to sustainability, the grocer is enhancing new and existing stores with eco-friendly features. As part of this national expansion, ALDI will add nearly 2,000 new employees to support the additional store count. As a Certified™ Great Place to Work® and one of Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers, ALDI will bring its employee-focused culture and above-average industry pay to more markets coast-to-coast.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club announced the selection of two new agencies of record, with Arnold Worldwide leading creative and Horizon Next leading media planning and buying. The agencies join Sam’s Club as the warehouse retailer continues to experience incredible growth over the last three years, with membership and revenue at all-time highs. Sam’s Club’s growth gives the business an opportunity to engage members throughout their shopping journey in new and exciting ways by highlighting the quality, value, assortment and conveniences that have propelled traffic in clubs and online. Arnold’s area of focus for the brand will include driving brand affinity, building unaided awareness and effectively communicating the benefits of membership. Sam’s Club worked quickly to onboard Arnold and produce the first creative campaign to come from the new agency. The spot will air across connected TV, online video, social, and the brand’s owned channels in a variety of formats beginning on May 8. Sam’s Club Vice President of Marketing Ashley Gibbs says that Horizon Next will focus on ensuring the brand connects to members through personalization. Sam’s Club recently announced record member counts and return to physical club growth, with revenues of US $84 billion for fiscal year 2023. Sam’s Club also shared plans to open 30 new clubs and new fulfillment and distribution centers over the next few years.

Espolòn Tequila

Espolòn Tequila announced the launch of ‘Cinco Para Todos’, a campaign that brings the rich culture of modern Mexico to life beyond a single day of celebrations on Cinco de Mayo through curated, high-quality experiences that feature their award-winning portfolio of tequilas. To keep the vivacity of the holiday alive, Espolòn Tequila has partnered with top Mexican-American creatives across the streetwear, culinary and arts spaces, so fans across the country can continue to experience all that Mexican culture has to offer. The national campaign includes live immersive events, a social media and digital campaign, a national sweepstake, and a streetwear collection created in collaboration with notable artist Sentrock, presented by premier streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods, and cult-favorite streetwear brand PAISABOYS, dropping on Cinco de Mayo.To show the influence of modern Mexico to life through wearable art, Espolòn Tequila is dropping a streetwear collection – the Cinco Para Todos Collection – in partnership with Mexican-American designers Sentrock (presented by Stadium Goods) and PAISABOYS. The collection includes one limited-edition item from each designer, which commemorates Cinco de Mayo through one-of-a-kind designs inspired by their connection to their culture and highlights creative interpretations of iconic Espolòn brand iconography and label art based on each designer’s signature style and flare. The pieces will officially drop on Cinco de Mayo at espoloncinco.com, where fans can sign up for a chance to receive an exclusive item from the collection. Select pieces from the collaboration will also be available at Espolòn Tequila live experiences in six major cities.To help fans celebrate Cinco de Mayo throughout the season, Espolòn Tequila is launching a roving taco truck tour and hosting tortilleria takeover parties in major cities across the country, led by star of First We Feast’s popular online series, Tacos con Todo, Jesus Trejo. Espolòn Tequila will be spotlighting local tortillerias into can’t-miss Cinco Para Todos events where fans can enjoy signature cocktails, traditional Mexican bites and tacos, music by top DJs from our community, and get the chance to score pieces from the Cinco Para Todos streetwear collection. Espolòn Tequila’s tour will be heading to six cities this May and fans can secure tickets to their local events at the links below. Please enjoy Espolòn Tequila responsibly.

ESPOLÒN TEQUILA CINCO PARA TODOS TOUR DATES:

LVMH

LVMH has appointed Publicis Groupe to be the incumbent on LVMH´s North-American media account, including brands Moët Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, Celine and Christian Dior, Adage first reported. Dentsu was in charge of that businesses.