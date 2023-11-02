As the U.S. becomes increasingly diverse and more people self-identify with more than one race, culture, or ethnicity, “Multiracial” is the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population (U.S. Census 2020). With an increasing importance of, and focus on, diverse-owned and -targeted media, Horizon Media has created a role dedicated to driving inclusive and strategic investments across Horizon and has named Alex Minicucci as VP, Diverse Omni-Channel Investment Lead.

Minicucci will help clients develop more thorough, inclusive buying strategies to better reach diverse audiences. He’ll then help connect each strategy to in-market investment placements with the right partners for each client’s business needs.

“Advanced marketing practices that fully weigh brands’ needs to reach multicultural groups are critical to engage the intended segments,” said Minicucci. “Thoughtful media practices that aligns cultural imperatives with a brand’s marketing and business priorities, drawing on a data-driven approach with an equitable emphasis on Asian, Black, and Hispanic media.”

Minicucci was a leading voice in Horizon Media’s development and implementation of Project Embrace, the agency’s enterprise-wide approach to designing inclusive media strategies to help clients effectively reach multicultural audiences and support diverse media to compete for marketers’ share-of-wallet.

He will dual report to Karina Dobarro in the Multicultural Business Solutions team and to Alex Stone in the investment/partnerships team.

Horizon Media has made this significant level of investment in the diverse media community to make sure that owned and targeted media compete in a fair marketplace.