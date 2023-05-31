Newly-Appointed CEO Alexandre Jordão to Scale Venture Across Key Multicultural Markets.

NUMATEC, a global holding company focused on media and MarTech ventures, has acquired HEX (also known as Hispanic Exchange). The certified Google publishing partner delivers 100% operated publishing inventory, and leverages a large audience network to help brands reach the critical Hispanic demographic. NUMATEC has expanded exponentially in recent years, both through organic growth, as well as strategic acquisitions like HEX that further establish its leadership position in the U.S. marketplace.

This acquisition epitomizes that approach, and we’re thrilled to welcome HEX to our growing family of brands.

“We offer clients an end-to-end solution, delivering cost-effective MarTech services, hyper-local knowledge of key DMAs, and total security via our owned & operated channels,” said Giuliano Stiglitz, Founder & CEO of holding company NUMATEC. “This acquisition epitomizes that approach, and we’re thrilled to welcome HEX to our growing family of brands.”

HEX boasts many unique offerings for its clients, including first-look bid requests, unparalleled brand safety, and access to first-party data. As part of the acquisition, NUMATEC garners exclusive sales rights to Unidad Editorial and its massive sports platform, Marca.com.

Newly appointed HEX CEO Alexandre Jordão brings significant expertise in scaling businesses and developing high-performing organizations, having held top management positions at Microsoft and LinkedIn. He will leverage this experience to scale the venture by hiring dedicated teams in top Latino markets, including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Miami and New York.

Our singular focus is on providing the most premium publishing platforms.

“I’m thrilled to be joining forces with NUMATEC and taking the helm of a dynamic organization in growth mode,” said Jordão. “Our singular focus is on providing the most premium publishing platforms, best-in-class service and data-driven strategies that help our clients win big in the marketplace.”

Based in Miami, FL, NUMATEC is a holding company that owns and operates 11 subsidiaries in its fast-growing portfolio. The company actively seeks out new opportunities to scale companies in the Adtech and Martech industries to build the world’s premier network of service providers for today’s global brands. Uniquely positioned to offer superior service and value, NUMATEC boasts a global footprint across 22 countries that is unparalleled.