The Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) has inducted Hispanic media architect Gloria Constanza into the HMC Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place during the 2023 HMC Annual Summit on April 27 in New York City. The HMC Hall of Fame honors a select group of visionaries, leaders and luminaries who have made significant contributions to the development and advancement of the Hispanic advertising and marketing field.

“Gloria is a fierce champion and relentless advocate for Hispanic media and marketing, serving as the catalyst for some of the first brands to invest in Hispanic media,” said HMC Chair Isabella Sanchez, vice president of media integration at Zubi. “Through her dedicated mentorship, she continues to raise the bar on Hispanic talent in our industry and stay ahead of demographic and digital media shifts.”

With more than 25 years of advertising experience in the Hispanic market, Constanza has been a key promoter and architect of the U.S. Hispanic Market’s media landscape and explosive growth. She has helped introduce some of the largest brands to the Hispanic market, many of whom continue to invest in significant and lasting ways. She was fundamental in establishing the media commitment of Sears, U.S. Postal Service, Kraft, Bank of America, Mazola Corn Oil, AT&T and many more. As partner and chief contact strategist at d expósito & Partners, Constanza continues to onboard new brands to Hispanic, multicultural and broad market media environments, helping to strategically guide the agency’s client roster.

Constanza started her advertising career at Conill Advertising—then the largest Hispanic advertising agency in the U.S. In 1989 she moved to the Bravo Group as senior media planner/buyer and later became the senior vice president and director of media services, building Bravo’s media team to over 45 people. In 2005, she co-founded CMS Partners, which was acquired a year later by Daisy Expósito-Ulla and Jorge Ulla and became d expósito & Partners.

“We are thrilled to see Gloria Constanza inducted into the Hispanic Marketing Council Hall of Fame. Her unwavering dedication to the Hispanic advertising and marketing industry has played a significant role in shaping the media landscape and its growth,” said Daisy Expósito-Ulla, CEO at d expósito & Partners and a 2018 inductee of the HMC Hall of Fame. “We congratulate Gloria on this well-deserved recognition, and look forward to her continued contributions to DEX and the industry.”

While Constanza has received numerous strategic planning and media awards—including “Executive Media Planner of the Year” by the National Hispanic Association of Publications and “Accomplished Women Award” by El Diario La Prensa—she is mostly known for her tireless commitment to mentorship and elevating the Hispanic marketing industry.

A member of the 4A’s Media Measurement Committee, Constanza is originally from the Dominican Republic and is the proud mother of Joey, Kimberly and Krystal.