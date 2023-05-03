Eric Tourtel, Ceo Of Teads Latin America, Steps Down

Global Co-CEO Jeremy Arditi Takes Direct Oversight of Organization’s Latin America Operations, after Eric Tourtel steps down as CEO of Teads Latin America.

Teads today announced Eric Tourtel, who has served as CEO of Teads Latin America for the past decade, has decided to depart the company to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. Tourtel’s tenure has been marked by significant milestones for the global omnichannel media platform, including the establishment of Teads’ presence in Latin America, fostering strong relationships with advertisers, agencies, and publishers, and driving remarkable growth throughout the region. Over the last decade, Teads expanded its operations across six key markets in Latin America, as well as in Miami.

Effective immediately, Jeremy Arditi, global co-CEO of Teads, will oversee Teads’ operations in Latin America. With a deep understanding of the region and extensive industry experience, Arditi, to whom Tourtel reported, will continue driving Teads’ success in Latin America.

Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO, Teads said in a press release: “We are grateful to Eric for his strong leadership and invaluable contributions, which have significantly contributed to the establishment of Teads as a category leader in the region. We wish him great success in his future endeavors.”

Building Teads LATAM has been the pride of my profession. I am eternally grateful to everyone at Teads, our publishers, advertisers, agencies and trade partners. I leave proud of what we achieved and I know Teads LATAM will continue to be a reference of quality, service and innovation.

Teads LATAM is headquartered in Miami with operations in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. With Latin America remaining a cornerstone of the company’s global strategy, and record growth in revenue globally last year, Teads will continue to introduce innovative products and drive advancements in the advertising industry throughout the region.